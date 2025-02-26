Based On The Book It’s Not Over Yet: Movie Coming Soon To Amazon Prime In 2025

Book Cover Dr. Samarth Joseph Spiritual Voyage

Get ready! It’s Not Over Yet by Dr. Samarth Joseph is hitting Amazon Prime in 2025. An inspiring journey of faith, resilience & triumph you won’t want to miss!

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Not Over Yet, the powerful and inspiring memoir by Dr. Samarth Joseph, is set to make its debut on the big screen with a feature film adaptation coming to Amazon Prime in 2025. This highly anticipated movie will bring to life Dr. Joseph’s incredible journey of faith, perseverance and triumph over adversity.

The film, based on the first book in Dr. Joseph’s three-part autobiographical series, will chronicle her remarkable story—from her early years in Haiti to overcoming personal struggles and building a life of impact in the United States. It’s Not Over Yet is a story of resilience, hope and the unwavering belief that God has the final word in every challenge.

Dr. Joseph, a distinguished community leader, educator, and motivational speaker, is the Founder and CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., an organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth through education and mentorship. Her contributions to education, leadership, and community service have earned her recognition from the United Nations, World Bank and multiple prestigious organizations.

“This film is being created to inspire people across the world,” said Dr. Joseph. “No matter the obstacles faced in life, it’s never over. If one can trust in God and keep pushing forward, amazing things will happen.”

The upcoming It’s Not Over Yet movie will follow the book’s themes of overcoming adversity, faith, and the power of perseverance. With a heartfelt narrative and a message that resonates globally, the film is set to encourage, uplift and transform audiences everywhere.

More details about casting, production, and the official release date on Amazon Prime will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about It’s Not Over Yet and Dr. Samarth Joseph’s inspiring work, visit https://itsnot-over-yet.com.

Media Contact Information

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Samarth Joseph

Address: P.O. Box 7574

Garden City, NY 11530

Phone: 516-967-2560

Email: itsnotover2021@yahoo.com

Website: https://itsnot-overyet.com

About Dr. Samarth Joseph

Dr. Samarth Joseph, Ph.D., M.B.A., M.S.I.B., CHAP., is an esteemed speaker, educator, and community advocate. Born in Haiti, she immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and has since dedicated her life to empowering others. Through ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., she has provided critical resources, mentorship, and educational opportunities to underserved communities. She is also a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America and has been honored by multiple organizations for her commitment to education and social change.

About ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc.

Founded in 2012, ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational services, mentorship, and resources to youth in the U.S. and abroad. The organization focuses on character development, academic support, and leadership training to help young people build a better future.

