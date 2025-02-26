CivilGEO Secures Top Spot in 2025 G2 Best Software Awards

CivilGEO today announced it has been named a 2025 G2 Best Software Awards winner in the Best CAD & PLM Software Products category.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , one of the world’s fastest-growing civil engineering software companies, today announced it has been named a 2025 G2 Best Software Awards winner in the Best CAD & PLM Software Products category. Notably, two of CivilGEO’s flagship products—GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS—secured #2 and #3 positions in the Civil Engineering Design Software category in G2’s Top 50 Best Software Products list.The G2 Best Software Awards, regarded as the industry's most prestigious software rankings, are determined by authentic user reviews from the G2 community. These awards highlight software solutions that deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and market presence.GeoHECRAS streamlines river analysis and floodplain modeling, while GeoHECHMS provides robust hydrologic modeling capabilities. Both solutions are praised by engineers for their user-friendly interfaces, comprehensive features, and seamless integration with Civil 3D."We’re proud to be recognized by G2, especially because this award reflects the feedback of our users," said Chris Maeder, Engineering Director of CivilGEO. "This award reinforces our commitment to providing engineers with practical, high-quality software solutions."This award follows a year of remarkable growth for CivilGEO, with the company expanding its global footprint and introducing GeoSTORM, an advanced stormwater modeling software. This recognition adds to CivilGEO’s growing list of accolades and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for engineering firms, government agencies, and consulting companies globally.For more information about CivilGEO and its award-winning software solutions, click here About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software and meets the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.