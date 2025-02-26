Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a proud Sri Lankan hospitality brand, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to creating memorable stays that blend comfort, culture, and warm hospitality. This commitment has been recognized at the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025, where Sri Lankan properties of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts have received top ratings based on guest experiences. These recognitions reflect the dedication of the teams in delivering exceptional service and unforgettable moments to travellers from around the world.Among the celebrated properties, Cinnamon Wild Yala with an impressive rating of 9.0, is a wildlife retreat that borders the famed Yala National Park, home to the world’s highest density of leopards. Guests can embark on thrilling safaris, spot wildlife in their natural habitat, and immerse themselves in the raw beauty of the wilderness while enjoying rustic yet refined accommodations.In the heart of Sri Lanka’s cultural capital, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy with a rating of 8.4, offers a tranquil retreat on the banks of the Mahaweli River. Its architecture and ambiance reflect the grandeur of Sri Lanka’s royal heritage, making it the perfect base to explore the Temple of the Tooth Relic and other historic landmarks.Further inland, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana with a rating of 8.9, is a sanctuary of serenity, set amidst lush greenery and offering easy access to the country’s most iconic UNESCO-listed heritage sites, including Sigiriya and Dambulla. The resort’s sprawling gardens and luxurious chalets provide a seamless blend of nature and comfort. Situated adjoining Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon with a rating of 8.8, embraces Sri Lanka’s rich rural charm. Located in front of the tranquil Habarana lake, the resort offers an authentic village-style experience, where guests can reconnect with nature, unwind in cozy chalets, and explore the nearby Minneriya National Park, famous for its elephant gatherings.For those craving the energy of Sri Lanka’s southern coast, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon with a rating of 8.2, delivers an electrifying beachfront experience in Hikkaduwa. This resort is synonymous with vibrant nightlife, rich marine life and water sports, making it the ultimate coastal getaway.On the northeastern shores, secured a rating of 8.4, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon is a tropical haven in Trincomalee, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking marine life. Guests can experience whale watching, scuba diving, and a relaxed beachside atmosphere.With its diverse landscapes, rich history, and stunning beaches, Sri Lanka is the perfect summer destination. Whether exploring ancient sites, embarking on a wildlife safari, or simply unwinding by the ocean, the island offers something for every traveller. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts elevates these experiences with exclusive offers and benefits , ensuring a seamless and enriching journey. Plan your summer getaway via www.cinnamonhotels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.