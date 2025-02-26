PSC Opens New Office in Edinburgh, Strengthening Presence in Scotland’s Growing Energy Sector

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSC, a leading consultancy to the electricity industry, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Edinburgh. This expansion is part of PSC’s continued growth strategy to better serve the increasing number of clients and opportunities in Scotland’s fast-evolving energy sector.Edinburgh was chosen as the location for the new office due to its status as a hub for net zero innovation, and a recognised centre for Scotland’s energy transition. The city fosters local jobs creation and skills development, with strong research initiatives at the University of Edinburgh and sustainability-driven collaborations like the "Edinburgh Climate Compact", where local businesses commit to reducing emissions. Additionally, renewable energy projects, such as the Port of Leith’s green energy hub developed by Forth Ports, reinforce Edinburgh’s position as a key player in the industry.“Our presence in Edinburgh strengthens our ability to support Scotland’s ambitious energy goals,” said Liam Feeney, General Manager – North America & Europe, Power Networks & Strategic Advisory at PSC. “The region is at the forefront of the energy transition, and we are committed to working alongside clients, industry partners, and local innovators to drive forward the development of sustainable energy infrastructure.”PSC’s recent work in Scotland includes a detailed review of the regulatory processes for transmission network development, identifying improvements that could speed up future projects. Additionally, PSC supported the commissioning of an HVDC interconnector, leveraging global expertise to optimise the process and ensure on-time project delivery.The new Edinburgh office will serve as a hub for PSC’s continued expansion in Scotland, supporting projects related to energy infrastructure, renewables, and transmission networks. With specialised capabilities in HVDC, Power Networks and Strategic Advisory, the team in Edinburgh will be focused on providing local technical expertise further strengthening relationships in Scotland and the broader UK market.“PSC’s commitment to empowering the energy transition remains at the heart of everything we do. With 30 years of experience, enabling a sustainable energy system, supporting owners, operators, developers, and regulators in building the energy infrastructure of tomorrow. We are driven by agility and collaboration, bringing lessons learned from around the world to every project as we help our clients develop, deploy, and operate sustainable solutions.” Concluded Feeney.About PSCPSC is a leading consultancy to the electricity industry with 30 years of experience. Today’s utilities require new services and collaborative thinking to better deal with global industry challenges, such as the proliferation of renewable – and increasingly distributed – resources. PSC works closely with clients across the UK and internationally to deliver practical and effective strategies that support the development of sustainable energy systems.For further information, please contact:Liliana Resendel.resende@bcmpublicrelations.com

