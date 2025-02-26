Solifi named as one of the Best Companies in Equipment Finance by Monitor

Featured in Monitor’s second annual list, Solifi was recognized for ESG Portfolio Strategist

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced its recognition in the Innovation category of Monitor’s Best Companies in Equipment Finance list for 2025. This category highlights companies that are dedicated to evolving their business and product lines to meet their clients’ and partners’ present and future needs.

Solifi was recognized for leading innovation in the equipment finance industry with its new application ESG Portfolio Strategist, which facilitates the implementation of long-term Net Zero goals into executable strategies, enabling businesses to meet upcoming ESG regulatory reporting requirements and changing stakeholder expectations.

“We are honored that Monitor has acknowledged Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist as impactful innovation within the industry,” says Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi. “The continued recognition reflects the growing demand that equipment finance businesses have for ESG reporting solutions. We are excited to continue to lead the charge in driving sustainability and compliance.”

Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist can be integrated directly into existing leasing workflows, enabling compliance with evolving ESG regulations and supporting business growth. Developed based on expert research and feedback from industry leaders, the application enables lessors to enrich their data, track analytics, and reduce CO2 emissions within their portfolio.

View the full list, which includes Solifi’s profile.

Learn more about Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist.

About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.



Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.

