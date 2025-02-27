"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Introduces "Uzumaki Family Special Set", Including Ichiraku Ramen and Lightning Burger

Uzumaki Family Special Set

The collaboration food set marks Part 2 of "Boruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebration 2025" celebrating the character's birthday from March 27th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that in addition to commemorating the 6th anniversary of the opening of its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", the attraction will also be holding a variety of events to celebrate the birthday of Boruto Uzumaki.

The second event features the launch of the "Uzumaki Family Special Set", available for a limited time from March 27th (Thursday) to May 25th (Sunday). The set includes Naruto’s favorite "Ichiraku Ramen" and Boruto’s favorite "Lightning Burger", along with a collaboration drink in an exclusive Boruto design bottle and a limited-edition Boruto coaster. Fans can celebrate Boruto's birthday with this special set and experience the bond between the Uzumaki family.

■Overview: "Boruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025" Part 1

Sales Period: March 27th (Thursday) – May 25th (Sunday)

Menu: "Uzumaki Family Special Set" featuring Boruto Uzumaki's favorite Lightning Burger and Naruto Uzumaki's favorite Ichiraku Ramen (3,800 yen, tax incl.). Includes Ichiraku Ramen, Lightning Burger, Boruto Uzumaki collaboration drink with clear bottle, two types of special coasters.

Location: "Ichiraku Ramen" shop at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Note: Separate attraction entry tickets are required.

Entry Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

