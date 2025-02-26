Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 27, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Tri-County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Butler County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Bainbridge Township-City of Solon Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Village of West Farmington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Jerome Village Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wooster City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Stryker Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 27, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
