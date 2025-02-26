Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 27, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Tri-County Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Butler County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Bainbridge Township-City of Solon Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Village of West Farmington

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Union Jerome Village Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Wooster City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Williams Stryker Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 27, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.