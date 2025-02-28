Tourism AI Network Appoints Katrina Ingram as Advisor

The Tourism AI Network Ethically Aligned AI Peter Pilarski and Katrina Ingram on stage as AI panelists.

Founder and CEO of Ethically Aligned AI brings two decades of experience in technology, media, and public sector.

I look forward to contributing to the network's efforts in promoting responsible AI integration that benefits both tourism businesses and their guests.” — Katrina Ingram, Founder and CEO of Ethically Aligned AI

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism AI Network is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrina Ingram as an advisor. Katrina brings over two decades of experience in technology, media, and the public sector, with a focus on ethical AI practices.As the Founder and CEO of Ethically Aligned AI, Katrina has been instrumental in guiding organizations toward responsible AI development and deployment. Her extensive background in leading both nonprofit and corporate entities aligns seamlessly with the Tourism AI Network's mission to integrate artificial intelligence into the tourism industry.“Katrina's expertise in ethical AI and her leadership experience make her an invaluable addition to our advisory team,” said Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network. “Her insights will be crucial as we continue to promote AI adoption that enhances guest experiences while upholding ethical standards.”Katrina's appointment reflects the Tourism AI Network's commitment to fostering a community of professionals dedicated to advancing AI in tourism. Her guidance will support the network's initiatives in education, collaboration, and the development of innovative AI solutions tailored for the tourism sector.“I am deeply honoured to join the Tourism AI Network as an advisor,” said Katrina.The Tourism AI Network continues to expand its advisory board with leaders who bring diverse perspectives and expertise. Katrina's addition underscores the network's dedication to leading the tourism industry through the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.About the Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network is a community of destination organizations and tourism businesses across North America committed to implementing artificial intelligence to gain efficiencies, learn from peers, and receive ongoing support and advice about AI. The network fosters an environment of shared knowledge and mutual growth, providing accessible, practical, and up-to-date AI knowledge for the tourism industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.