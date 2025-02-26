TIABC and Tourism AI Network to Amplify TIABC Conference Experience with Live Podcasting & Digital Content Creation

The Tourism AI Network The Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia Peter Pilarski addresses a tourism audience with AI insights

Our goal is to not only foster important conversations at the conference but to ensure these insights reach a broader audience, creating a lasting impact for our industry.” — Walt Judas, CEO, TIABC

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC), in partnership with Tourism AI Network (TAIN), is bringing a new dimension to this year’s TIABC Conference by capturing and extending the event’s impact through live podcast recordings, street-style interviews, and exclusive speaker content creation.This initiative will ensure that the valuable conversations, insights, and key moments from the conference reach beyond in-person attendees, creating lasting digital content that continues to engage audiences long after the event.“We’re excited to introduce this initiative in collaboration with Tourism AI Network,” said Walt Judas, CEO of TIABC.Throughout the conference, TAIN will be producing:- Live Podcast Recordings: Engaging discussions with industry leaders and experts.- Street-Style Interviews: Capturing real-time insights and perspectives from attendees.- Mini-Interviews with TIABC’s Walt Judas: Quick, focused discussions on key industry topics.- Speaker & Guest Content Package: Professional photography, video clips, and digital PR support (available at an additional cost for those seeking personalized content).How to Get InvolvedConference attendees, speakers, and industry leaders can participate in various ways:- Join a TAIN Podcast Recording or take part in a street-style interview- Book a mini-interview with Walt Judas to share insights on key tourism topics- Enhance personal or brand visibility with a Speaker & Guest Content PackageTourism AI Network is known for helping tourism professionals leverage AI-driven strategies to expand their digital presence, enhance audience engagement, and create sustainable content solutions. This Event Amplification Strategy is designed to provide speakers, guests, and organizations with the tools they need to extend the value of their conference experience through digital storytelling.Opportunities for speaker and guest content creation are limited.To participate, contact:Juan Correajuan@ciprcommunications.comAbout the Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network is a community of destination organizations and tourism businesses across North America committed to implementing artificial intelligence to gain efficiencies, learn from peers, and receive ongoing support and advice about AI. The network fosters an environment of shared knowledge and mutual growth, providing accessible, practical, and up-to-date AI knowledge for the tourism industry.

