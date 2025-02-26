Rural leadership conference day two roundup

Attendees got a first-hand look at what happens when cybercriminals launch a ransomware attack. A panel discussion with hospital leaders told how their organizations responded when cybercriminals breached the defenses of their well-prepared hospitals. The high-impact ransomware attacks against their organizations disrupted care delivery operations, ultimately increasing risk for patients and the communities they serve. The AHA Cybersecurity and Risk program provides resources and tools for hospitals defending against cyberattacks.

Attendees also joined in discussions on issues including:

How rural hospitals in Maine collaborated to leverage grants, telehealth, remote services and relationship-building to improve access to perinatal and maternity care.

Lessons learned from Hurricanes Helene and Milton from health care leaders at the state and local levels who navigated the complexities of these incidents.

The ways the AHA and vocal advocates move public policy issues forward through storytelling, using facts and emotion to educate others, and forging local connections with elected officials.