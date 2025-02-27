EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Grooming Opens in Derby, KS

The Expert Pet-Loving Team at EarthWise Pet, Derby

DERBY, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Grooming is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 212 W Greenway St, Derby, KS 67037. Locally owned by Nicole and Brant Dumford, this new pet destination is dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition, expert grooming services, and a welcoming space for Derby’s pet-loving community."At EarthWise Pet, we believe in more than just selling products and services—we believe in building relationships," said Nicole Dumford, co-owner of the Derby location. "We want to greet people and pets by name, offer an elevated experience, and ensure that every furry friend leaves with a wagging tail and a happy heart."A Dream Rooted in CommunityNicole and Brant Dumford have always been passionate about creating opportunities that enrich their community. Their journey began in medicine and evolved into real estate, where they focused on developing locally owned businesses that fill important gaps in Derby’s landscape. Choosing EarthWise Pet was a natural extension of their vision—providing a place where pet parents can find top-tier nutrition, expert grooming, and a warm, community-centered experience.A Team Committed to Pet WellnessEarthWise Pet – Derby is powered by an incredible team of professionals dedicated to providing expert care for pets and their pet parents.Deanna Santistevan (Store Manager) has extensive experience in pet nutrition and is dedicated to helping pet parents make informed dietary choices for their companions. She is passionate about holistic pet care and enjoys educating the community about the benefits of proper nutrition.Casey Getchell (Assistant Manager) has always been an animal lover and is thrilled to work in an environment where she can share her knowledge of pet nutrition. She is committed to helping pets live long, healthy lives through diet and proper care.Micheala Prindle (Groomer) has a deep passion for dog grooming and believes in enhancing the well-being of pets through her work. She takes pride in transforming pets' appearances while fostering trust with each furry client.Eliana Nichols (Groomer) transitioned from a corporate salon to EarthWise Pet to provide more personalized, creative, and compassionate care. She loves working in an environment that prioritizes pet wellness and customer relationships.Amber Kirk (Groomer) brings a background in dog training, which gives her an insightful approach to grooming. She focuses on understanding canine body language and making the grooming experience as stress-free as possible for each pet.A unique feature of EarthWise Pet is the presence of Certified Pet Dietitians on staff, offering holistic pet care guidance and customized nutrition plans that support long-term pet health and well-being. These professionals work closely with pet parents to tailor diets that enhance pets' vitality and longevity."We know that a passionate and knowledgeable team makes all the difference in a pet’s health and happiness. The Derby team embodies our mission to provide exceptional service and pet-first care," said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet Franchise. "With our trained pet dietitians and a commitment to holistic pet wellness, this store is setting a new standard in pet care. Their dedication to building relationships with both pets and people is what truly sets this store apart."A Place for Pet Wellness. EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Grooming in Derby offers:>All-natural, high-quality pet food options tailored for optimal pet health.>Professional grooming services in a stress-free, relaxing environment.>Personalized customer service, where staff are trained in pet nutrition to help pet parents make informed choices.>On-site pet dietitians, providing expert guidance on holistic nutrition and wellness plans for pets.Nicole and Brant Dumford, along with their dedicated team, invite the Derby community to visit the store, meet the staff, and experience a pet-first approach to wellness and care.For more information, visit derby.earthwisepet.com or call +1 316-358-0780.EarthWise Pet is a national pet retail and service brand dedicated to providing high-quality pet nutrition, grooming, and wellness products. With a focus on community, sustainability, and pet health, EarthWise Pet stores offer a personalized, education-driven approach to pet care.

