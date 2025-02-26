floLIVE Showcases Unmatched Global Connectivity Solutions at MWC

Local enterprise access to high-performance IoT services through the world’s largest wireless network will be highlighted

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced that it will be showcasing its full lineup of high-performance IoT connectivity and management solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC), scheduled for March 3-6, 2025 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The company will exhibit its full solutions portfolio, including its core IoT network services and Connectivity Management Platform, which provides seamless management of a global ecosystem through a single interface. floLIVE will be located in Exhibition Hall 2, Stand 2B34 throughout the event.“MWC is the premier event for businesses that are looking to leverage advanced mobile and IoT solutions that are becoming critical for operational efficiency and growth strategies,” said Sara Brown, executive vice president of marketing at floLIVE. “We are excited to participate in this year’s event and showcase our latest innovations that will drive IoT success in markets like security, smart mobility, robotics and retail. As the operator of the world’s largest wireless network, we are eager to engage with organizations that rely on reliable, secure, and cost-efficient coverage to meet their business objectives.”Visitors to the floLIVE stand will learn about the company’s cellular infrastructure that combines local presence with the most reliable connectivity and unmatched global coverage. Other highlights will include:- floLIVE’s patented multi-IMSI SIMs which support up to 10 distinct local connectivity profiles, enabling single-SIM, single-SKU simplicity across the globe- floLIVE’s Local Breakout Service providing assured privacy and data sovereignty compliance through local termination of data- floLIVE’s highly rated 24/7 fully human customer support that ensures simplicity and success for deployment and operation of IoT services at any scale- High-performance, always-on connectivity with deterministic low-latency performance around the worldTo schedule a meeting or learn more about what is happening with floLIVE at MWC, please visit https://go.flolive.net/meet-us-at-mwc-barcelona-2025 To learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

