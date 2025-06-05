floLIVE to Showcase Market-Leading Global Connectivity Solutions at MWC Shanghai

Senior VP Chen Porat to describe re-imagined business models in executive roundtable session

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will exhibit its full portfolio of advanced IoT connectivity and management solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai, taking place June 18-20 at the New Shanghai International Expo Centre in Shanghai. floLIVE will be located at Stand N2 A107 throughout the exhibition.Highlighting floLIVE’s participation will be the panel session “Innovate—Rethinking Business Models for the Future,” featuring Chen Porat, the company’s senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Africa. During the session, Porat will describe new services and business models that operators can deploy to expand revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty. The session is scheduled for June 19 at 2:30 p.m. Porat will also join global mobile industry leaders to discuss emerging AI and 5G market opportunities during the GMSA roundtable, “From Connectivity to Capability: Harnessing 5G Standalone for AI-Driven Telco Innovations,” taking place June 18 at 11:00 a.m.“Asia remains one of the most innovative and competitive markets in the world, and is a region in which floLIVE continues to invest heavily,” said Porat. “MWC Shanghai gives us an outstanding opportunity to connect with customers and demonstrate how our portfolio can help them substantially increase coverage, improve efficiency, satisfy data sovereignty mandates, and achieve business outcomes. We are looking forward to attending MWC Shanghai and demonstrating how our portfolio can deliver the results MNOs, MVNOs, and enterprises are seeking.”Visitors to floLIVE’s stand in Shanghai can meet with company executives to discuss the company’s cellular infrastructure, which combines local presence with reliable, unmatched global coverage. In addition, floLIVE’s team can discuss:- Patented multi-IMSI SIMs which support up to 10 distinct local connectivity profiles, enabling single-SIM, single-SKU simplicity across the globe- Local Breakout Service that provides assured privacy and data sovereignty compliance through local termination of data- 24/7 fully human customer support that ensures simplicity and success for deployment and operation of IoT services at any scale- High-performance, always-on connectivity with deterministic low-latency performance around the worldTo learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comContact:

