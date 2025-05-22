floLIVE Receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Wireless connectivity provider is recognized for “leveraging vital technology to enhance products and applications.”

…floLIVE disrupts the traditional connectivity landscape, combining cloud-powered architecture, an all-encompassing technology stack, and satellite coverage to overcome market limitations....” — Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst, Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it has received a 2025 Enabling Technology Award from global market research firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes the company’s ongoing leadership in developing advanced network connectivity solutions that satisfy the evolving needs of mobile operators, MVNOs, and enterprise customers. Frost & Sullivan will officially present the award to floLIVE’s leadership at a black tie ceremony later in the year.The Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award is administered by the firm’s Best Practices Recognition Group, which continuously evaluates the innovation and market impact of a wide range of technology providers. The program analyzes leadership, creativity, and efficacy in hardware, software, cloud, AI, and other innovations, as well as vendors competing in vertical markets like healthcare, financial services, automotive, and defense.Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed “…floLIVE disrupts the traditional connectivity landscape, combining cloud-powered architecture, an all-encompassing technology stack, and satellite coverage to overcome market limitations and prepare for future challenges. The company has established itself as a pioneer in the global connectivity space.”Founded in 2015, floLIVE has developed the world’s largest cellular network to support complex IoT deployments. The company’s ability to integrate cellular and satellite coverage enables frictionless, reliable, and secure coverage in nearly every corner of Earth. Its unique multi-IMSI SIM technology supports multiple MNO profiles, which enables autonomous network selection to always deliver the best possible performance. Through floLIVE’s library of international IMSI profiles, enterprises can connect to local providers around the world to take advantage of lower latency and better compliance with local data regulations compared to traditional roaming. In addition, floLIVE’s intuitive user portal enables customers to manage their entire global network from a single pane of glass, resulting in greater efficiencies for network operators and enterprises.“We are honored that Frost & Sullivan recognizes floLIVE’s ongoing commitment to create advanced, customer-focused communications solutions that deliver substantial operational benefits to mobile operators and enterprises around the world,” said Nir Shalom, the company’s chief executive officer. “Not only does this award validate the resources we continually invest in R&D, engineering, and product development, it is also a tribute to our team of passionate and determined individuals who are the backbone of floLIVE’s success. Without their efforts, this award—and our success—would not be possible.”For more information on the award, please click here To learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296LinkedIn𝕏: @Parallel_PRjstafford@parallelpr.comContact:

