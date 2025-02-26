HOLLYWOOD TREASURES: ICONIC FILM & TV MEMORABILIA TO HIT THE AUCTION BLOCK IN $8 MILLION EVENT THIS MARCH

DANNY ZUKO’S (JOHN TRAVOLTA) ICONIC "GREASED LIGHTNIN’" T-BIRDS JACKET LUKE SKYWALKER’S (MARK HAMILL) SCREEN-AND-PHOTO-MATCHED MEDAL OF YAVIN FROM STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE CHEWBACCA’S (PETER MAYHEW) PHOTO-MATCHED BOWCASTER EVIL SUPERMAN’S COSTUME FROM RICHARD LESTER’S SUPERMAN III (1983)

PROPSTORE’S ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA LIVE AUCTION TO FEATURE INCREDIBLE ITEMS FROM STAR WARS, SUPERMAN, GREASE, CHARLIE CHAPLIN + MANY MORE.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore , one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia auction houses, has announced its first major live auction of 2025, set to take place from March 26 - 28, 2025 in Los Angeles. The event will showcase over 1,300 lots of film-used props, costumes, and collectibles from some of the most beloved films and television series, with a total estimated value of $8 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- STAR WARS COLLECTORS WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO BID ON SOME OF THE SAGA’S MOST ICONIC ARTIFACTS, INCLUDING LUKE SKYWALKER’S (MARK HAMILL) SCREEN-AND-PHOTO-MATCHED MEDAL OF YAVIN FROM STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977), ESTIMATED AT $300,000 - $600,000, AND CHEWBACCA’S (PETER MAYHEW) PHOTO-MATCHED BOWCASTER WHICH FEATURED PROMINENTLY IN ALL THREE FILMS FROM THE STAR WARS ORIGINAL TRILOGY (1977-1983), WITH A PRE-SALE ESTIMATE OF $250,000 - $500,000.- GREASE FANS CAN RELIVE THE MAGIC OF RYDELL HIGH WITH DANNY ZUKO’S (JOHN TRAVOLTA) ICONIC "GREASED LIGHTNIN’" T-BIRDS JACKET FROM THE 1978 MUSICAL CLASSIC GREASE, ESTIMATED AT $100,000 - $200,000, ALONG WITH SANDY OLSSON’S (OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN) SCREEN-MATCHED “FROSTY PALACE JUKEBOX” DRESS, ESTIMATED AT $30,000 - $60,000.- A RARE PIECE OF SUPERHERO CINEMA HISTORY, EVIL SUPERMAN’S COSTUME FROM RICHARD LESTER’S SUPERMAN III (1983), WORN BY CHRISTOPHER REEVE IN HIS TRANSFORMATION INTO THE DARKER, VILLAINOUS VERSION OF THE ICONIC HERO, IS ESTIMATED AT $200,000 - $400,000.- AN INCREDIBLE PIECE OF HOLLYWOOD HISTORY, CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S SCREEN-AND-PHOTO-MATCHED "LITTLE TRAMP" BOOTS FROM HIS ICONIC ROLE IN THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940), CARRIES AN ESTIMATE OF $125,000 - $250,000.- THE SCREEN-MATCHED LIGHT-UP RADIO-CONTROLLED HERO GHOST TRAP AND PEDAL FROM BOTH GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) AND GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989) IS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER WITH AN ESTIMATE OF $150,000 - $300,000.- THE AUCTION ALSO INCLUDES A SELECTION OF OVER 100 LOTS FROM THE FAMED PLANET HOLLYWOOD COLLECTION, INCLUDING BEN BRADDOCK’S (DUSTIN HOFFMAN) SCREEN-MATCHED JACKET FROM THE GRADUATE (1967).The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:30 AM PST / 5:30 PM GMT each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on March 26th; subsequent days are online bidding only. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstore.com/liveauction Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with pre-sale estimates) include:• STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Screen- and Photo-Matched Medal of Yavin Est. $300,000 - 600,000• STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY (1977-1983) Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) Photo-Matched Bowcaster with Restored Dressing Components Est. $250,000 - 500,000• SUPERMAN III (1983) Evil Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Costume Est. $200,000 - 400,000• GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) / GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989) Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal Est. $150,000 - 300,000• THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) A Jewish Barber's (Charlie Chaplin) Screen- and Photo-Matched "Little Tramp" Boots Est. $125,000 - 250,000• GREASE (1978) Danny Zuko's (John Travolta) "Greased Lightnin'" T-Birds Jacket Est. $100,000 - 200,000• STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969) Captain James T. Kirk's (William Shatner) EVA Suit Costume with Helmet, Glove, and Boot Replicas Est. $100,000 - 200,000• BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor Est. $75,000 - 150,000• CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1982) Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword and Four Behind-the-Scenes Photos Est. $75,000 - 150,000• BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Catwoman's (Michelle Pfeiffer) Costume on Display Est. $50,000 - 100,000• MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999) Light-Up Lightning-Struck Gonzo (Dave Goelz) Puppet Est. $50,000 - 100,000• TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Photo-Matched Bomber Jacket Est. $50,000 - 100,000• GREASE (1978) Sandy Olsson's (Olivia Newton-John) Screen-Matched Frosty Palace Jukebox Dress Est. $30,000 - 60,000• HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe Est. $30,000 - 60,000• THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998) Walter Sobchak's (John Goodman) Costume Est. $15,000 - 30,000• TRON (1982) Kevin Flynn's (Jeff Bridges) Program Costume Components with Neutral Program Bracer and "The Secrets of Tron" Rolling Stone Magazine Est. $15,000 - 30,000• X-MEN: THE LAST STAND (2006) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws Est. $12,000 - 24,000• EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) Kim's (Winona Ryder) Dress Est. $10,000 - 20,000• THE GRADUATE (1967) Ben Braddock's (Dustin Hoffman) Screen-Matched Jacket Est. $8,000 - 16,000• LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER - THE CRADLE OF LIFE (2003) Lara Croft's (Angelina Jolie) Tiger Jacket Est. $8,000 - 16,000In addition, 20 lots from Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver (2024), from the collection of Zack Snyder, will be auctioned, with 100% of the hammer price proceeds benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a voluntary health organization that has worked to further research, education and advocacy regarding suicide since 1987, as well as supporting those who have lost loved ones to or been otherwise affected by suicide.Some of the most accessible lots in the auction include:• DJANGO UNCHAINED (2012) Calvin Candie's (Leonardo DiCaprio) Cigarette Holder Est. $400 - 800• X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Pair of License Plates Est. $600 - 1,200• BATMAN & ROBIN (1997) Mr. Freeze's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Freeze Bomb Est. $800 - 1,600Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: "This auction brings together an exceptional lineup of some of the most recognizable and well-loved props and costumes in Hollywood history. From Star Wars and Superman to Grease and Ghostbusters, these unforgettable pieces resonate with fans across the globe, sparking nostalgia and deep connection to the films and characters they love. Join us at Propstore.com and get ready to bid on these incredible lots!”In Propstore’s summer 2024 Los Angeles auction, a screen-and-photo-matched Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) Fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), sold for $630,000 (inclusive of buyer’s premium).# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 Images are available in the following link (please copy and paste URL):Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/srmoeiyjxcwbfhai8z7vl/AA3ZEYZwif4GQeZYuz2R2nk?rlkey=pkwxakudsl7o3yz4csyl91pxc&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

