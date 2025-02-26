City and Good Shepherd Opening Doors to Temporary Outdoor Shelter

Forty double cabin units part of plan to significantly expand emergency shelter system by 80 per cent

HAMILTON, ON – In partnership with the City of Hamilton, Good Shepherd has begun welcoming unhoused residents as tenants to Hamilton’s Temporary Barton Tiffany Shelter. The new temporary outdoor shelter will provide 40 heated and cooled double cabins, offering shelter for up to 80 people, as well as essential services and supports.

When fully operational, the shelter will include:

40 double cabins

Trailers for washrooms, showers, and laundry

Common buildings for residents and staff

for residents and staff 24/7 on-site support, including Good Shepherd staff and third-party security

Support Services Available

Residents will have access to:

Case management , a collaborative process that assesses, plans, implements and monitors the options and services required to meet a clients’ health and human service needs

, a collaborative process that assesses, plans, implements and monitors the options and services required to meet a clients’ health and human service needs Health and mental health care

Addiction support e.g. harm reduction, connections to medical supports

e.g. harm reduction, connections to medical supports Assistance with transitioning to permanent housing

Meals and snacks

The City’s Housing-Focused Street Outreach Team is prioritizing individuals currently in encampments for referrals. The transition to the shelter spaces will be handled with compassion and care, with outreach teams working directly with encampment residents.

More information about the temporary outdoor shelter is available at www.hamilton.ca/BartonTiffanyShelter.

Addressing the Housing Crisis in Hamilton

“I remain focused on taking the necessary, urgent steps required as we address the affordable housing and homelessness crisis in our community. The opening of the temporary outdoor shelter site, and its wraparound supports are a crucial part of the City of Hamilton’s strategy to temporarily expand shelter beds, while providing dignity, safety, and mental health support for vulnerable individuals,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I’d like to extend my gratitude to City of Hamilton staff, our community partner Good Shephard, and the city’s Housing-Focused Street Outreach Team, Dillon Consulting, and Rankin Construction Ltd. They have been working tirelessly to ensure we are providing a compassionate approach to the homelessness crisis we are facing. We are focused on long-term solutions, ensuring people have access to permanent housing and the resources they need for a secure future. The temporary outdoor shelter is a critical step toward stability for those in need.”

“Hamilton, like many Canadian cities, is grappling with rising homelessness due to affordability challenges, inadequate support systems, and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing these issues requires a coordinated effort involving the City, Provincial and Federal governments, and community partners,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “While long-term housing solutions remain the priority, immediate action is needed. As part of a broader emergency response, the City is adding 192 temporary shelter beds across Hamilton, alongside the opening of this 80- bed outdoor shelter site. That will represent an 80% increase in Hamilton’s shelter system.”

Good Shepherd’s Commitment

“Good Shepherd looks forward to welcoming residents into this innovative shelter program. The Barton-Tiffany temporary outdoor shelter site will offer housing-focused supports and services in an environment that is designed to meet the unique needs of people currently surviving in encampments,” said Katherine Kalinowski, Chief Operating Officer, Good Shepherd Centres Hamilton. “Good Shepherd will leverage our significant experience in providing emergency shelter and responding to people struggling with poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, addiction and trauma in the operation of this program.”

Quick Facts