Statement from Mayor Horwath regarding the tragic incident involving a City of Hamilton Crossing Guard

Hamilton, ON - I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic incident that took the life of one of Hamilton’s dedicated crossing guards today.

On behalf of the City of Hamilton and our entire community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues, and to everyone touched by this terrible loss.

Our crossing guards are part of the fabric of our neighbourhoods - familiar faces who help keep our children safe each and every day. Their care and commitment mean so much to Hamilton families, and their loss will be deeply felt across our city.

This tragedy is a devastating reminder of how fragile life is and how important it is that we all look out for one another on our roads. Everyone - whether driving, walking, or cycling - has a role to play in keeping our community safe.

My thoughts are with everyone mourning this profound loss today.