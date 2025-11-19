Hamilton kicks off winter with outdoor rinks and recreation activities

HAMILTON, ON – Winter is here and the City of Hamilton has plenty of ways to help you enjoy the season. From skating and tobogganing to winter golf and scenic walking trails – there’s something for everyone. Bundle up and enjoy the best of winter!

“Hamilton really comes alive in winter,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Whether you’re skating, playing a round of winter golf or enjoying a walk, our outdoor spaces and winter programs make it easy for people of all ages to get outside and enjoy our city. These activities bring neighbours together, support healthy living, and give Hamiltonians fun, affordable ways to enjoy winter in our community.”

City-operated outdoor rinks

Starting December 15, enjoy free drop-in skating daily until 11 pm at:

Serafini Family Ice Pad at Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre

Dundas Driving Park

Freelton Community Park

Waterdown Memorial Park

These rinks are maintained by City of Hamilton Recreation division staff and are weather-dependent. For schedules and updates, visit www.hamilton.ca/outdoorice.

Community outdoor ice rinks

Discover a community rink in your neighbourhood. From December 8 onwards, community volunteers will start building rinks in City parks. These rinks, operated by dedicated community members, will be open until 11 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Stay updated on the available rinks via www.hamilton.ca/outdoorice.

Drop-in skating programs

Skating enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels can participate in drop-in skating programs at various City arenas. Check out schedules and program times at www.hamilton.ca/skating. Admission fee details are available at www.hamilton.ca/recadmissions.

Winter golf and disc golf

Chedoke Golf Club, Martin Course will be open for winter golf from December 1, 2025, to March 9, 2026. Disc golfers can enjoy a seasonal course at King’s Forest Golf Club from December 1, 2025, to March 9, 2026. Both activities depend on the weather and their operational status is determined daily.

Winter golf: Tee times cost $28 per player (plus HST) and are walking only. To book, call 905-521-3970. For details, visit hamilton.ca/wintergolf.

Tee times cost $28 per player (plus HST) and are walking only. To book, call 905-521-3970. For details, visit hamilton.ca/wintergolf. Disc golf: Fees are $8 (plus HST) for 18 holes and $13 (plus HST) for a full day. Reserve your spot at 905-521-3970. For details, visit hamilton.ca/discgolf.

More winter fun

Explore the scenic 2.5 km winter walking trail at King’s Forest Golf Course. Nordic walking poles and snowshoes are available through the club’s equipment lending program on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For thrill-seekers, permitted tobogganing hills are open at:

Chedoke Golf Club

Dundas Driving Park

Garth and Stone Church Reservoir

King’s Forest Golf Course

Waterdown Memorial Park.

For full details on these activities, visit www.hamilton.ca/outdoorprograms.

Holiday youth recreation passes

Get youth active this winter with seasonal recreation passes. Available in booklets of 10 tickets for $11.87 (plus HST), these passes cover one scheduled drop-in swim, gym or skate session for those aged 17 and under.

Passes can be purchased in-person at select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres while supplies last. Learn more at www.hamilton.ca/recpasses.

2026 Winter Programs Registration

Winter’s just around the corner and so are 2026 Winter Registered Programs. From swim, gym and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season. Registration opens at 8 am on December 17, 18 and 19. For full details on programs and registration, visit www.hamilton.ca/registration

“These programs show how recreation brings people together in Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “By offering accessible and affordable ways to stay active, we are supporting healthy lifestyles, vibrant neighbourhoods and a city where everyone can enjoy the magic of winter.”