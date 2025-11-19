Curbside yard waste collection ending for the winter season

HAMILTON, ON – Residents of Hamilton are reminded the week of December 1, 2025, will be the last week of curbside yard waste collection for the winter season. After December 5, 2025, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s free yard waste drop-off program at any Community Recycling Centre (CRC).

Curbside yard waste collection will resume on March 2, 2026, aligning with the beginning of the spring yard clean-up season. This schedule is based on waste tonnage data, which shows that peak yard waste disposal typically occurs in mid-November and declines steadily as winter approaches.

Christmas tree collection will remain unaffected by this change. Residents can leave natural Christmas trees curbside during the designated collection weeks or drop them off at a CRC.

Key Dates: