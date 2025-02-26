Telecom Giant Sunrise Selects INFORM’s Powerful, Cloud-based Credit Risk Management Solution, RiskShield

Roy Prayikulam, Senior Vice President Risk & Fraud at INFORM, and Dr. Marco Balmelli, Senior Director Customer Finance at Sunrise Communications AG ( from left), are looking forward to the collaboration.

RiskShield safeguards against financial and legal risks, reduces fraud and credit defaults, integrates seamlessly, and perform real-time risk assessments.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrise (Sunrise Communications AG) , the leading communications company in the Swiss telecommunications market, announces its use of RiskShield to balance customer acquisition and credit risk exposure. Leveraging INFORM’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise and cloud-based RiskShield software, Sunrise is able to evaluate in real time credit risks and efficiently optimize risk management processes.Marco Balmelli, Senior Director Customer Finance of Sunrise says, “We have selected RiskShield from INFORM as a credit decision engine to enhance our credit management capabilities. This state-of-the-art, cloud-based solution has a strong footprint in the financial services and telecommunications industries, leveraging advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence models to support robust credit management. RiskShield helps us to streamline our credit decision processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive operational efficiency. We are confident that the partnership with INFORM will contribute to our long-term success.”Sunrise holds a strong position in the market, counting over 5.3 million subscriptions (RGUs) for mobile, landline, internet, and TV services. The telecommunications industry increasingly faces challenges to protect themselves against financial and legal risks through effective risk management. RiskShield enhances Sunrise’s defenses against bad debt. The Hybrid AI-powered software meets the highest security and compliance standards and provides early warning systems to identify risks promptly.“We are delighted that Sunrise has selected INFORM's RiskShield solution for Risk Scoring & Solvency Checks to enhance their credit risk management processes,” says Roy Prayikulam, Senior Vice President of Risk & Fraud at INFORM. “Our teams worked hand-in-hand to swiftly integrate Sunrise’s requirements into our Software as a Service platform, and we are excited about the opportunity to foster a strong, long-term partnership. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional results and reinforces our position as a trusted provider in the telecom industry.”RiskShield, an integrated solution for comprehensive credit management, supports the integration of existing and future technologies, ensuring Sunrise remains at the forefront of credit management innovations. By utilizing internal and external data sources more effectively, RiskShield improves the accuracy of credit decisions, reduces financial losses, and minimizes manual work.About SunriseSunrise Communications AG («Sunrise») is Switzerland's leading challenger, with a strong number two position in the Swiss telecommunications market and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SUNN). By providing the most comprehensive fixed network access and a world-class mobile network delivering the highest gigabit coverage in Switzerland, Sunrise stands out as a premium and scaled company. Based on its best-in-class, future-fit networks, Sunrise provides high-quality mobile, landline, broadband and TV services to residential customers and empowers business customers with 360° communications and integrated ICT solutions for connectivity, security and IoT from a single source, thereby advancing their digitalization. At the end of September 2024, the Sunrise customer base included around 3.1 million mobile, 1.3 million broadband and 1.0 million enhanced TV customers (RGUs), as well as thousands of companies as business customers. www.sunrise.ch About INFORMINFORM is a global pioneer in the field of AI-powered optimization of business processes and intelligent decision-making. This makes the company a leader in providing smart, Hybrid AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions. With RiskShield they offer a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses and optimizing efficiencies using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls. More than 1,000 active customers worldwide benefit from using AI-powered optimization solutions by INFORM in industries such as finance, telecommunication, insurance, aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. INFORM employs over 1,000 staff from more than 40 nations. www.inform-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.