“Dad Only Tried to Shoot Me Twice” - A gripping, darkly humorous piece by Mark E. Johansen

Dad Only Tried To Shoot Me Twice

A memoir that examines the complexities of family dynamics, exploring how childhood hardships shape a person’s identity.

You son of a bitch! I’ll shoot you. Gimme those keys!” He pointed the gun at me. His hands and the gun were shaking. “GIMME…THOSE…KEYS!” — excerpt from the book

MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARPress is honored to be the publisher of Dad Only Tried to Shoot Me Twice , a captivating memoir by Mark E. Johansen . The book that takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the trials and tribulations of a tumultuous father-son relationship. Blending raw emotion with sharp wit, Johansen recounts his experiences growing up with an unpredictable and often dangerous father, painting a vivid picture of survival, resilience, and the enduring search for understanding.The memoir takes readers through Johansen’s childhood and young adulthood, marked by an often-volatile relationship with his father. The title itself hints at the dramatic and, at times, absurd nature of their interactions. While moments of fear and uncertainty define much of his upbringing, Johansen also finds ways to inject humor into his reflections, making his story both tragic and darkly comedic.Throughout the book, Johansen shares anecdotes that range from shocking to laugh-out-loud funny, illustrating how he navigated life under his father’s unpredictable influence. His survival was not just about avoiding physical harm but also about finding his own identity in the midst of chaos. The book is a deep dive into the psychology of familial relationships, the long-term effects of a troubled childhood, and the power of humor as a coping mechanism.Despite the harrowing subject matter, Johansen’s storytelling is laced with a dry humor that makes the narrative compelling and surprisingly relatable. Dad Only Tried to Shoot Me Twice is both a cautionary tale and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.Mark E. Johansen is a talented writer known for his ability to blend humor with deeply personal storytelling. With a background in both fiction and non-fiction, Johansen has a knack for tackling difficult subjects with a balance of gravity and wit. His works often explore themes of resilience, survival, and the enduring impact of childhood experiences on adult life.His writing style is engaging and direct, drawing readers in with vivid descriptions, compelling anecdotes, and a unique voice that is both heartbreaking and entertaining. Johansen’s ability to turn painful memories into a thought-provoking and often humorous narrative sets his work apart, making this memoir a must-read for those who appreciate raw, authentic storytelling.“Dad Only Tried to Shoot Me Twice” by Mark E. Johansen is an unforgettable memoir making it a must-read for anyone who wants to experience a story of survival, resilience, and finding laughter in the midst of chaos.Purchase the book (“Dad Only Tried to Shoot Me Twice” by Mark E. Johansen) through these links:* ARPress: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/dad-only-tried-to-shoot-me-twice/ * Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dad-Only-Tried-Shoot-Twice/dp/B0DXLXPDL3/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title * Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dad-only-tried-to-shoot-me-twice-mark-eric-johansen/1146358036?ean=9798896765349

