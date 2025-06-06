'Have You Seen My Daddy?' by Pastor John R. Peyton is a Story of Redemption, Fatherhood, and Faith

Have You Seen My Daddy? “Have You Seen My Daddy?” by Pastor John R. Peyton is now available for purchase ARPress

A story that reflects a profound message: fatherhood matters.

I never thought I could tell my mother, because I figure she wouldn’t believe me. In those days, adults were always right, even though some were bald face liars.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In classrooms, on street corners, and deep in the silence of the human heart, one question echoes more often than we acknowledge: " Have you seen my daddy? " This haunting plea, discovered on a classroom bulletin board by Pastor John R. Peyton , is more than a child’s poem, it is a national cry. It speaks to the emotional void left by absent fathers, the legacy of broken families, and the longing for identity and love. Pastor Peyton’s book is both a deeply personal memoir and a spiritual response to this cry, offering not only his life story but also a message of restoration, responsibility, and redemption through God.Have You Seen My Daddy? by Pastor John R. Peyton is a heartfelt, reflective narrative that explores the deeply personal and social dimensions of fatherhood. Blending memoir with poignant social commentary, the book draws on the author’s life experiences, particularly as a father, pastor, and descendant of enslaved Africans.The story opens with a powerful historical context: Pastor Peyton’s great-grandfather was a slave from Gambia, West Africa, brought to America through Fort Monroe in Virginia. This personal connection to American slavery sets the stage for a narrative that weaves together family history, spiritual reflection, and an exploration of the role of fathers in the lives of their children.At the heart of the story is a moment in a school classroom, where a bulletin board featuring children’s artwork and writings prompts a flood of reflection. One child’s innocent yet heart-wrenching question, “Have you seen my daddy?” becomes a central message, a question that resonates with the emotional and spiritual void experienced by many children growing up without paternal figures.Who is your daddy? If Pastor John R. Peyton had been asked this question when he was a boy, he might have been ashamed to answer, having grown up in an abusive household with an alcoholic, womanizing father. However, now, as a faithful servant of God and pastor of a loving church, he can say that his true Father is his heavenly Father, God.Pastor Peyton explores not only the personal impact of this question but also its broader societal implications. Through anecdotal storytelling, scriptural references, and impassioned appeals, he speaks to the crisis of absent fathers, the importance of male role models, and the redemptive power of spiritual fatherhood.Pastor John R. Peyton is a devoted pastor, community leader, and advocate for family restoration. His ministry is rooted in both biblical principles and lived experience. His storytelling is both pastoral and prophetic, he writes not just to inform, but to inspire transformation.The book challenges readers, especially men, to step into the role of fatherhood with integrity and love. It also speaks to the healing and restoration available through faith, even in the face of generational trauma. Through Have You Seen My Daddy?, Pastor Peyton invites readers to consider the legacy they are creating and to seek reconciliation where brokenness exists. It’s a message of hope, purpose, and responsibility.Have You Seen My Daddy? is not just a question, it’s a call to action. Through Pastor Peyton’s life, readers are challenged to be present, accountable, and transformed. It’s a reminder that healing begins when someone dares to listen, love, and lead. For anyone seeking hope in the aftermath of brokenness (even in the midst of it), this book offers both truth and tenderness.Purchase Have You Seen My Daddy? by Pastor John R. Peyton via these links:*Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/have-you-seen-my-daddy-pastor-john-r-peyton/1137455459?ean=9798896761051 *Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Have-You-Seen-My-Daddy-9781632210869/669859475 *eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/354682349959 *Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Have-You-Seen-My-Daddy/dp/B0F1WSTB95/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title ARPress is a leading publishing company based in Canton, Massachusetts. As a professional publishing and marketing firm, ARPress is committed to delivering high-quality services to authors, creatives, and organizations. Specializing in both traditional and digital publishing, the company offers comprehensive support throughout the entire publishing process—from manuscript development to final production. In addition, ARPress provides strategic marketing solutions designed to enhance visibility, engage target audiences, and support long-term success. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and innovation, ARPress is a trusted partner in bringing compelling stories and impactful messages to a global audience.

