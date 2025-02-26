L&A Hires Principal AI Engineer, Announces First L&Aser™ Sales into Australia

The Patent-Pending L&Aser™ 3-Point 2m Implement

AgTech company expands team into Europe, patent-pending L&Aser™ sales pipeline exceeds $10M across 14 countries

We’re fiercely passionate about helping farmers around the world, and with an expanded team to service the growth, we anticipate L&Aser™ deployments into additional international markets in 2025.” — Chris Laudando

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laudando & Associates LLC (L&A), a pioneering Californian agriculture technology firm, is thrilled to announce the hiring & appointment of Federico Magistri to Principal Perception Engineer. Mr. Magistri is a Ph.D. candidate and distinguished researcher at the Center for Robotics, University of Bonn in Germany. He brings world-class expertise in agricultural robotics to L&A - specifically in the development of advanced perception systems for autonomous robotic crop phenotyping, cultivation, and harvesting systems.Federico’s innovative work has been recognized with multiple awards at major robotics conferences, including ICRA and IROS. His research focuses on enhancing robotic interaction with complex agricultural environments through cutting-edge computer vision and machine learning techniques. Aside from his Ph.D. research at the University of Bonn, Federico has had visiting tenures at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia, Sapienza in Italy, and the prestigious Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands. His substantial contributions in the field of agriculture technology will contribute considerably to L&A's farmer-focused initiatives, specifically - accelerating the practical integration of leading & bleeding edge perception technologies into L&A products to help farmers grow healthier food, much more efficiently.Alongside the expansion of their elite talent, L&A has announced the first international sale of their patent-pending L&Aser™ laser weeding technology into the Australian market. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver an affordable chemical-free weeding solution directly to farmers struggling with labor costs, over-regulation, and the decreasing effectiveness of modern agriculture’s chemical crop protection paradigm.“Strong global demand for the L&Aser™ underscores the urgency attached to chemical herbicide-resistance and the atrophy of farmer profitability,” said Chris Laudando, President of L&A. “We’re fiercely passionate about helping farmers around the world, and with an expanded team to service the growth, we anticipate L&Aser™ deployments into additional international markets in 2025.”The company is currently accepting orders for their $15k L&Aser™ modules (USA/$25k international), as well as their $25k AgCeption Corn-o-Scope and $20k AgCeption™ Ear-Height phenotyping systems. L&A also looks forward to announcing updates on their AgCeption™ commercial pollinator, AgCeption™ greenhouse phenotyping, and AgCeption™ broomrape detection projects currently in development through their Catalyzer program for bootstrapped AgTech entrepreneurs.“It has taken nearly 5 years, but we’ve built a profitable business foundation for self-sustained growth. And we did this without any venture capital,” stated Laudando. “This is a very special accomplishment in a space notorious for lighting capital on fire.”For more information about Laudando & Associates and L&A's advanced agriculture technologies, please visit www.laudando.com About Laudando & Associates LLC:Laudando & Associates LLC (L&A) is an elite AgTech company committed to advancing agriculture through the development of cutting-edge hardware technology - inventors of the patent-pending L&Aser™ laser weeding technology and the AgCeption™ brand of automation perception & phenotyping tools. L&A delivers practical, high-tech, and high-ROI automation products to farmers seeking alternatives to incumbent farming systems.

L&Aser™ Laser Weeding Broccoli - Salinas, CA

