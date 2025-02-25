Airport Hangar Shortage Leads to Businesses and Passengers Missing Out

Aviation operators have no access to hangar space

Jandakot Airport, one of Australia's busiest general aviation hubs, is facing a critical hangar shortage

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jandakot Airport, one of Australia's busiest general aviation hubs, is facing a critical hangar shortage, leaving aviation businesses and private aircraft owners struggling to find space. The crisis has impacted operations across the board, with rising costs and logistical challenges affecting both businesses and passengers.FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation, a leading provider of electric aircraft for pilot training and passenger transfers, is among the hardest hit.The company operates seven aircraft from Jandakot Airport, facilitating Pilot training and over 4,500 passenger transfers to Rottnest Island annually trading as Rottnest Air Taxi . However, due to the ongoing shortage of hangar space, FlyOnE is unable to secure appropriate storage for its fleet, forcing it to operate under challenging conditions."We are essentially homeless," a spokesperson for FlyOnE stated. "Without dedicated hangar space, we are forced to park our aircraft in an overflowing general parking area and meet passengers at the airport gate before walking them to the planes. This not only affects our efficiency but also impacts the overall customer experience."FlyOnE is not alone in facing this crisis. Numerous operators, maintenance providers, and private aircraft owners at Jandakot are struggling to find space, leading to increased costs and operational difficulties. With demand for hangars far outpacing supply, prices are being driven up, making it even more difficult for businesses and individuals to secure the facilities they need.There are reports of one landlord with a waiting list of up to 40 people seeking hangar access opportunities.The shortage is causing a ripple effect throughout the aviation industry. Flight training schools, air charter services, and aircraft maintenance providers all rely on proper hangar facilities to run their operations effectively. Without adequate space, businesses are forced to make costly adjustments, which ultimately impact customers through higher prices and reduced availability of services.Industry experts are calling for urgent action to address the hangar crisis at Jandakot Airport. Possible solutions include clamping down on hangars being occupied by tennents with non aviation activities, expanding existing facilities, constructing new hangars, or working with government and private investors to create more space for aviation businesses. Without intervention, the ongoing shortage threatens to stifle growth, innovation, and accessibility in Perth's general aviation sector.For now, businesses like FlyOnE are doing their best to adapt, but the need for a long-term solution remains pressing. As demand for aviation services continues to rise, finding adequate infrastructure to support this growth will be key to ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

