Adair Homes Launches New Joint Venture Basis Home Loans in Partnership with OneTrust Home Loans

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adair Homes, one of the largest custom home builders in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce the launch of their newest joint venture, Basis Home Loans, in partnership with OneTrust Home Loans, a leading Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer. This joint venture is set to revolutionize the home financing experience by offering personalized loan solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Founded with a shared vision of making homeownership more accessible and meaningful, Basis Home Loans takes a customer-first approach. Whether building a dream home from the ground up, purchasing a new property, or exploring innovative financing options, Basis Home Loans offers a variety of flexible construction, traditional, and portfolio loan programs tailored to fit individual needs.

“At Basis Home Loans, we believe that homeownership is more than just owning property—it’s about building a foundation for a better life,” said Ryan Holtcamp, President of Basis Home Loans. “We are dedicated to empowering our customers by guiding them through their journey to financial security and long-term wealth with personalized support and innovative loan solutions.”

With a commitment to transparency, exceptional service, and a deep understanding of the home construction and purchase process, Basis Home Loans aims to simplify and streamline financing, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

For more information about Basis Home Loans and the financing solutions available, visit www.basishomeloans.com.

About Adair Homes

With 55-plus years in the industry, Adair’s long-term commitment to treating each customer with honesty, integrity, and respect has paid off, 23,000 customers strong and counting. At Adair Homes, our mission states: it is our privilege to build our customers the home they have always dreamed of. We believe in providing the greatest value for our customer’s dollar and finding innovative ways to value engineer homes. We believe that we can offer an outstanding customer experience that is both enjoyable and rewarding—and offer this one-of-a-kind customer experience as the largest on-your-lot builder in the West.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of portfolio and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company has one of the fastest-growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings, a diversified holding company with lending, insurance, title/escrow, and tech among its areas of current holdings. For additional information, visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

