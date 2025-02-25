Tipton County leads TN in Education Advantage, Invites Neighbors to Consider Tipton County

Tipton County students learning about Health and Human Sciences Tipton County student learning about Tennessee College of Applied Technology Tipton County students in music class

COVINGTON, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tipton County Community Development Council invites neighbors to consider Tipton County for education, employment and community. With the highly anticipated opening of two new schools in the fall, Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle, the county’s reputation for educational excellence continues to grow. And with the promise of BlueOval SK, Tipton County is “close to perfect” for families looking for a positive change.“We have been preparing for this moment for several years and now is the time to welcome our new neighbors and friends who are searching for the ‘perfect place to call home’ to Tipton County,” said Mark Herbison, president, Tipton County Community Development Council (TCCD). “From our educational prowess, having one of the best school systems in the region, to our safe neighborhoods and great earning potential, we will wrap our arms around anyone who is intentional about creating a better life for their families, and invite them to come to Tipton County. Now is the right time - Tipton County is the right place to grow your family and your future.”The current educational landscape in Tipton County is ripe with opportunity, with several PreK programs, six elementary, three middle and three high schools in the county. The excitement is building around the two new schools’ opening in the fall for Crestview Elementary and Middle. The low student-to-teacher ratios and state-of-the-art buildings will facilitate learning on the next level, equipping Tipton County students to continue to reach for excellence.As reported in a recent TN Dept of Education study , Tipton County leads the region in several important educational markers, demonstrating that its investment in education resources and infrastructure is creating best case scenarios for this generation.Tipton County, when compared to other TN school systems, has the:• Highest graduation rate (93.5%)• Highest average ACT score (19.4)• Highest teacher retention rate (86.6%)• Lowest absenteeism rate (15.9%)• Highest post-secondary enrollment (60.2%)One of the ways Tipton County continues to invest in its youth is through the Pathways2Possbilities program, which will take place March 5th and 6th at Ripley Power & Light, located at 150 S. Main Street, Ripley, TN.Thousands of eighth grade students from all over West Tennessee will convene to learn from 60+ companies about 20+ career pathways, including (but not limited to) this sampling: Aerospace, Agriculture, Architecture & Construction, A/V Technology & Communication, Business Management & Administration, Education & Training, Energy, Engineering & Polymer Science, Government & Public Administration, Health & Marine Science, Information Technology, Law, Manufacturing, Distribution & Logistics.“This is a national program that we are committed to bringing to West Tennessee again this year so that our youth are immersed in what it’s really like to be part of these incredible industries, all of which have homes right here,” said Herbison. “Data shows that after this event, students have a better idea of what they want to do in the future and what career path excites them most.”Additionally, through Tipton County’s CTE (Career and Technical Education), which has received more than $1.4M in investment, high school students can explore technical career paths following graduation. College and Career Counselors help guide each student down the path that’s right for them to maximize their fulfillment and earning potential.Tipton County’s commitment to education doesn’t stop with middle and high schoolers. It has embraced programs such as TN Achieves and TN Promise , which allows residents to attend up to five semesters of community college for FREE, TN Reconnect, which helps more adults return to school to complete their education or gain new skills, and offers several adult educational opportunities through Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) at its Covington Campus.The Promise of BlueOval SKTCCDC has been working with Ford and SK to make the new manufacturing plant at BlueOval SK a cornerstone of West Tennessee. More than 5,000 well-paying jobs are anticipated, spanning positions such as production operators, maintenance technicians, quality inspectors, and admin and support positions. The batteries made at BlueOval SK will power future Ford and Lincoln electrical vehicles. In addition to the vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities, BlueOval will also feature a supplier park, a railyard connection and a wastewater treatment plant.About Tipton County Community Development CouncilTipton County Community Development Council (TCCD) was formed in July of 2023 to promote the advantage of relocating families or businesses to Tipton County. TCCD also assists in helping individuals, families and businesses move easily and inexpensively to Tipton County. Working with government, development and education partners, TCCD also works to develop a quality of life of only found in Tipton County in West Tennessee. The Council is comprised of elected officials and other community leaders from Tipton County, Barretville, Covington, Atoka, and Mason, TN. Tipton County also serves Munford, Brighton, Burlison, Garland and Gilt Edge communities. Learn more at Tipton Perfect.###

