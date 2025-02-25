From hurricanes to blizzards, TxDOT is ready

Feb. 25, 2025

By Danny Perez

HOUSTON – In Texas, the weather can turn on a dime. And in Southeast Texas, that means TxDOT needs to be ready for anything.

“The strength of Mother Nature is so unpredictable,” said Melody Galland, director of maintenance for TxDOT in Houston. “Each of these weather events is a constant reminder that teamwork is essential—we can't face them alone. You have to learn to trust the people you have who work tirelessly to keep the roads open.”

Southeast Texas experienced hurricanes last summer and an unprecedented winter snowstorm just six months later.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in July, and moved through the greater Houston area bringing five to ten inches of rain in some areas and winds of up to 80 mph.

TxDOT activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for multiple days and crews worked around the clock to clear debris, fix damaged signs and traffic control devices, and address impacted signals. Beryl left 1,254 signals damaged and more than 4,800 signs downed. Additionally, TxDOT deployed more than 80 generators around the district to power dark signals.

TxDOT crews from around the state assisted with hurricane recovery operations. Their assistance helped to address the damaged signals and impacted signs.

Just six months later, Winter Storm Enzo impacted the Houston area. The storm hit Houston with a ferocious blend of snow, winds and ice causing significant travel disruptions. Some areas received up to six inches of snow.

TxDOT pretreated roadways with a salt mix days before the winter storm moved through. TxDOT activated the EOC again to keep track of logistics and operations during and after the winter storm.

TxDOT also brought in crews from other TxDOT areas to help with recovery. This time, equipment such as snowplows and maintainers fitted with blades came to the rescue to assist with removing large amounts of snow off Houston area roadways.

“The collaboration across TxDOT districts was truly inspiring,”Galland said. “Teams came together as one, showing exceptional dedication and resilience. This collective effort showcased our organization's strength and commitment to serving the public during critical times.”

Robert Henry, a TxDOT maintenance administrative supervisor, said he was impressed how in both events crews came across the state to help.

“It was pretty amazing seeing folks within the same agency you’ve never met come together for two deployments due to major weather events,” Henry said. “Working together took bonding and working as a family.