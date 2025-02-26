St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Collaborative Family Law Association members Susan Amato and Dr. Catherine Hasler were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and discusses with divorce professionals no court options that are available to divorcing couples.“I did some litigated family divorces when I was a young lawyer and I immediately thought there has got to be a better way to solve these problems,” said Amato, a Clayton Collaborative Divorce attorney. “I started doing mediation but for some people it wasn't enough help. When the concept of Collaborative Divorce came to my desk I did some reading about it and rounded up some like minded colleagues and we now have a fantastic Collaborative Divorce community in St. Louis now.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in the St. Louis area will offer virtual 30 minute divorce consultations for free. Divorce With Respect Week is March 3 through 9. To book a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals.“Seeing the impact divorce has on children, their mental health, and overall relationships with their parents made me want to be a part of another type of way to support families that are going through this,” said Dr. Hasler, a mental health professional.St. Louis Collaborative Family Law Association is a not-for-profit group of independent divorce professionals. The goal is to work with couples to help them end their marriages respectfully by providing emotional, legal, and financial divorce advice. Learn more about St. Louis Collaborative Family Law at https://stlouiscollaborativelaw.com/ To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/st-louis-collaborative-family-law-association-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

