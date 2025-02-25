New York State Senate Passes Legislation to Lower Costs and Increase Pricing Transparency for New Yorkers

Bill Sponsor Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “New Yorkers are paying the price for prescription drug monopolies that put profits before people. The Manufacturer Disclosure and Transparency Act (S488) will expose the pay-for-delay deals that keep affordable medication off the market and drive up costs for consumers. Transparency is the first step toward accountability, and this bill ensures that drug manufacturers can no longer hide behind secrecy while everyday people struggle to afford their prescriptions.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “New Yorkers deserve straightforward, honest business practices when they're using mobile apps, but too many tech companies are forcing them into Pan's Labyrinth just to unsubscribe from a service. This is a classic digital hustle, and it's time to put a stop to it. My bill requires all mobile apps designed to deliver digital services to provide users the option to cancel the subscription through the app itself, the same way they signed up. Easy, fair, no nonsense—the way it should be.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “While the Trump administration is focused on cutting taxes for billionaires, thanks to Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins the New York State Senate is making life more affordable for working class New Yorkers. The package of bills we are passing today will help eliminate hidden fees and ensure that New Yorkers have the information they need to make the best financial decisions for their families. My bill, S.3876 , will require energy service companies (ESCOs) to list side-by-side comparisons on their bills to show what they are charging for their energy services compared to what local utility companies are charging. ESCOs often claim to be saving New Yorkers money. Our bill will simply require them to put their money where their mouth is and demonstrate evidence backing up those claims on each bill.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Zellnor Myrie said, "Too many New Yorkers are forced to choose between paying for prescriptions and keeping a roof over their head or food on the table. I'm proud the Senate is passing my legislation to pull back the curtain on middlemen driving up costs at the pharmacy counter, helping more New Yorkers afford the medications they need. I'm grateful to my Senate colleagues for adopting this legislative package to reduce the cost of living, and look forward to getting this bill signed into law."

Bill Sponsor Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, "S1281 is a piece of legislation that benefits both food-insecure households and farmers by creating a statewide SNAP Healthy Incentives Program. This program would enable SNAP recipients to use their benefits to purchase community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares. By incentivizing New Yorkers to buy fresh, healthy, and locally sourced food with their SNAP benefits, the program will enhance public health and give struggling families more purchasing power."

Bill Sponsor Senator James Skoufis said, "Busy lives necessitate convenience, and online ordering and grocery delivery has grown exponentially in the past decade. This is great for convenience, but when retailers and third-party services mark up the price of products over the price offered in stores - in addition to delivery and service fees - it can be hard on the wallet. With affordability top of mind for all New Yorkers, this bill provides transparency, requiring a clear disclosure of pricing changes. For some, time is money, and convenience is worth paying for, but this law would allow consumers to make an informed choice for themselves."