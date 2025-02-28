Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Applauds Rep. Jodey Arrington's Leadership on Fiscal Responsibility Amendment

Educate “We the People” on their right to ratify a State-Drafted Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Hon. David M. Walker - Former U.S. Comptroller General

Re-Introducing H.Con.Res. 15, Aimed at Calling an Article V Convention for a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment to Address Nation’s Growing Financial Crisis

Only a Constitutional amendment can force current and future Congresses to restore fiscal sanity and sustainability.” — David Walker

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is proud to support the continued efforts of House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) in his fight to restore fiscal responsibility and sustainability to the U.S. government. This week, Chairman Arrington reintroduced House Concurrent Resolution 15 (H.Con.Res. 15), a crucial piece of legislation designed to address Congress’ failure to properly discharge its responsibilities under Article V of the U.S. Constitution in relation to the states’ desire to hold a state-led Article V Convention for proposing a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment.H.Con.Res. 15, which requires only a simple majority vote, calls for an Article V Convention for the purpose of proposing a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The resolution also stipulates that ratification of any amendment resulting from the convention would be decided by a vote of "We the People."House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington stated, “Washington politicians’ unbridled taxing, borrowing, and spending are bankrupting our great nation. I’m calling on state governments to exercise their constitutional right to force Washington to restore fiscal sanity by ratifying a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment to the United States Constitution.”David Walker, former Comptroller General of the United States and Chairman of the Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation, underscored the importance of the resolution, stating, “The federal government has lost control of the nation’s finances. Failure to put our federal finances in order will have serious adverse economic security, national security, international relations, and domestic tranquility consequences over time. Only a constitutional amendment can force current and future Congresses to restore fiscal sanity and sustainability.”“To-date, Congress has failed to properly count state applications and call for a Convention of States to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment, despite having over 34 active state applications as far back as 1979,” Walker continued. “H.Con.Res. 15 is designed to right this wrong and restore the rights of the states to propose amendments when Congress fails to act.”If passed, H.Con.Res. 15 would pave the way for a state-led Article V Convention for proposing a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment States to propose a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment, although Congress retains the option to propose its own amendment. This resolution serves as a critical step toward ensuring that future generations of Americans inherit a fiscally sound government that is accountable to the people it serves.The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF) is dedicated to advocating for fiscal responsibility through statutory and constitutional solutions. FFSF supports state-led efforts to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ensuring long-term solutions to the nation’s debt crisis. States need to pursue their rights under Article V and hold Congress accountable for failure to discharge its constitutional duty. The FFSF urges other states to join this effort.Please visit: https://ffsf.us/ ###To schedule an interview with a FFSF spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

