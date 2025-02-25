Governor Abbott Announces Over $137,000 Job Training Grant To El Paso Community College

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a more than $137,000 Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awarded to El Paso Community College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, El Paso Community College will provide customized training for over 65 new and incumbent employees of Vinton Steel, LLC (“Vinton Steel") in heavy and civil engineering construction.



“Texas continues to provide training opportunities for Texans looking to jumpstart their career in high-demand industries,” said Governor Abbott. “That’s why I made expanding career training an emergency item for this legislative session. This grant will enhance the skills of over 65 new and incumbent employees in heavy and civil engineering construction careers in El Paso. Investing in our workforce is all part of the better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide for Texans.”



“This SDF grant will help workers in the El Paso area to pursue successful careers, earn higher wages, and boost the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Grants like the one awarded today help upskill the workforce to fill high-demand occupations such as heavy and civil engineering construction.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from El Paso Community College, Vinton Steel, and other local partners during a ceremony held at El Paso Community College.



Yesterday, Governor Abbott celebrated Career and Technical Education Month by recognizing the achievements of Texans in career and job training programs as they prepare for high-demand, good-paying jobs in over 460 different fields across the state. Last week, the Governor announced the fourth project under the Texas Jobs, Energy Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program is Vinton Steel, a subsidiary of Kyoei Steel LTD, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, during a press conference in Vinton, Texas.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

