Governor Abbott Appoints Allin To 297th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Amy Allin to the 297th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.



Amy Allin of Fort Worth is an assistant criminal district attorney for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Tarrant County Bar Association, Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and National District Attorneys Association. Allin received a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Juris Doctor from Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.



