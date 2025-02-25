Investor Alert: BRC Union, BRC Management Services Ltd., and BRC Group Are Not Registered

CANADA, February 25 - Released on February 25, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity known as BRC Union, also known as BRC Management Services Ltd. and BRC Group.

"Saskatchewan residents should check the registration status of any investment entity at aretheyregistered.ca as the first step before considering investing," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "We want Saskatchewan investors to know who they are investing with so they can make informed financial decisions. Checking registration is the quickest and easiest way to ensure who you work with is reputable."

BRC Union, BRC Management Services Ltd., and BRC Group claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and currency pairs.

There may be other businesses with the same or similar names to BRC Union, BRC Management Services Ltd., and BRC Group. This alert does not apply to any such businesses. This alert applies to the online entity using the website "brc-ca com" (this URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

BRC Union, BRC Management Services Ltd., and BRC Group are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with BRC Union, BRC Management Services Ltd., and BRC Group or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

For more information, contact: