Construction Begins at Royal University Hospital ICU Bed Expansion

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $17 million in capital funding for 2026-27 to expand adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon. This project will increase the number of ICU beds from 19 to 26, building on the province's ongoing commitment to strengthen critical care services.

“Expanding ICU capacity at Royal University Hospital means more access to support critically ill and surgical patients in Saskatoon and surrounding areas,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “This project reflects our government’s commitment to putting patients first by strengthening our health system and delivering the right care in the right place at the right time.”

“The expansion project at the Royal University Hospital Intensive Care Unit highlights our commitment to delivering health infrastructure to protect Saskatchewan,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. “Through careful planning and the two-phased construction approach to allow continuity of operations, this project will enhance critical care capacity while maintaining uninterrupted services, ensuring patients and care teams benefit from modern, purpose-built facilities.”

The Royal University Hospital ICU Expansion project includes renovations to the existing space to achieve increased bed capacity and modernize the existing ICU, accommodating 26 single-patient rooms. Construction will begin this week in a two-phased approach and is expected to be complete within two years. ICU patients will be relocated to another vacant unit within RUH for the duration of construction, allowing the existing ICU beds to remain fully operational.

“Expanding critical care capacity is important to ensuring patients receive timely, life saving care when they need it most,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. “By modernizing the existing ICU and adding seven new beds, we are better equipped to respond to the most complex and urgent patient needs, while also supporting and enhancing the high-quality care delivered by critical care teams to patients during some of their most difficult moments.”

In addition to the government funding, generous donations through the Royal University Hospital Foundation have allowed this project to move forward.

"Our donors understand that RUH's Intensive Care Unit is where families from across Saskatchewan turn during the most critical moments, and it is through donor support that we can continue to advance health care in our province," RUH Foundation CEO Jennifer Molloy said. "We are grateful to be a partner in creating a space that matches the extraordinary skills of our medical teams. When you need complex care, you are in the right place at RUH."

In 2021, the Government of Saskatchewan committed to expanding adult ICU capacity across the province. The 2026-27 investment in the RUH ICU Expansion Project builds upon Government's priority to strengthen critical care services in Saskatchewan.

Additional government investments in Saskatoon include four new ICU beds at St. Paul's Hospital and three additional ICU beds at Royal University Hospital in 2023, as part of the Saskatchewan Health Authority's Saskatoon Capacity Pressure Action Plan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sask Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

Media Desk

SaskBuilds and Procurement

306-520-3607

Email: Media.sbp@gov.sk.ca