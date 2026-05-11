Seeding Season Underway in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

As spring seeding begins throughout the province, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding producers and the public that farm safety should be top of mind.

"The largest annual private investment in Saskatchewan is now underway as spring seeding begins," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "During this busy time of year, I encourage everyone to stay safe and be mindful of farm equipment on roadways."

Producers are preparing fields through harrowing, rock picking and rolling, with spraying and seeding getting underway in some areas as weather permits.

Farmers are reminded to work safely in the field and when moving equipment on roadways. In dry conditions, particularly in pastures, producers should limit fire risks and ensure a water source is available.

The public is also encouraged to stay alert and be patient when sharing the road with farm equipment to keep our communities safe.

Farm safety also includes overall well-being. "When stressed or fatigued, good decision-making is more difficult, and safety can slip," SaskAgMatters Chair Cynthia Beck said. "Taking care of yourself is just as important as the farm work. Keep in mind, a farm's number one asset is the people. A seeder cannot run itself. If the workload or life in general feels overwhelming, it is the perfect time to reach out for support and learn strategies to help manage. Producers and farm families are encouraged to contact the Farm Stress Line or SaskAgMatters for free mental health support."

As of April 1, SaskAgMatters Mental Health Network Inc. assumed management of the Farm Stress Line, providing 24/7 confidential access to crisis counsellors trained in agriculture for Saskatchewan producers, their family members and their employees. Free counselling is also available through SaskAgMatters with counsellors who have an agricultural background.

The Farm Stress Line toll-free number remains 1-800-667-4442. Ongoing counselling services are available at saskagmatters.ca. Producers or their families can call about anything affecting their wellbeing, including financial stress, family pressures, anxiety, depression, burnout or concern for others.

The Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada are providing $200,000 per year for the next two years for the Farm Stress Line and counselling services through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative.

The first weekly Crop Report of the 2026 growing season was published last week. For weekly updates, please visit Crop Report | Crops Statistics | Government of Saskatchewan or by visiting our dashboard at Saskatchewan's Dashboard - Agriculture and Environment. You can also follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

More than 200 farmers, ranchers, agrologists and other volunteers contribute to the Crop Report each year. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Agriculture Knowledge Centre at 1-866-457-2377 or visit Crop Report | Crops Statistics | Government of Saskatchewan.

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Media Relations

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5174

Email: ag.media@gov.sk.ca