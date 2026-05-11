Saskatchewan Proclaims May 11-15, 2026, as Innovation Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Innovation Saskatchewan, has proclaimed May 11-15, 2026 as Innovation Week in Saskatchewan (IWSK). This week is an annual, province-wide celebration recognizing the people, ideas and organizations shaping the future of research, technology and industry in Saskatchewan.

IWSK aligns with Canadian Innovation Week, led nationally by the Rideau Hall Foundation, while bringing a distinctly Saskatchewan perspective to innovation. The week highlights Saskatchewan's strengths, priorities and leadership, showcasing homegrown companies, world-class research and purposeful innovations driving economic growth and global impact.

"Innovation Week in Saskatchewan recognizes the bold ideas, new technologies and innovative thinking happening every day across industries throughout our province," Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By opening doors and sharing stories, we strengthen our innovation ecosystem and inspire the next generation of Saskatchewan innovators."

IWSK invites people across Saskatchewan to see innovation through a wider lens and discover how it shows up in everyday work, from research labs and startups to public services and community-driven solutions across the province.

Through hands-on, behind-the-scenes events and opportunities to connect, the week is designed to spark curiosity, build understanding and celebrate the ideas helping Saskatchewan grow and compete on a global stage.

IWSK 2026 Highlights:

Inside Innovation Tours and Events: Gain rare, behind-the-scenes access to innovation across Saskatchewan. Calian, Advanced Technologies in Saskatoon Canadian Light Source in Saskatoon Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) in Saskatoon Southeast TechHub's Innovate Rural conference in Estevan NRC's Aquatic and Crop Resource Development Research Centre in Saskatoon Okanagan Specialty Fruits in Saskatoon OPUS in Saskatoon PTRC Sustainable Energy's Energy Innovation Hub in Regina Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Startup Challenge Final Pitch Event in Moose Jaw Siemens EDA in Saskatoon STARS Air Ambulance bases in Regina and Saskatoon Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation in Saskatoon University of Saskatchewan College of Engineering in Saskatoon Vendasta in Saskatoon

Gain rare, behind-the-scenes access to innovation across Saskatchewan. Innovation Week Kickoff Events: Featured morning conversations with Saskatchewan founders Keith Busch (ClearCost) and Dr. Christine Beck (VettyPet), hosted in partnership with Cultivator powered by Conexus and Co.Labs.

Featured morning conversations with Saskatchewan founders Keith Busch (ClearCost) and Dr. Christine Beck (VettyPet), hosted in partnership with Cultivator powered by Conexus and Co.Labs. Innovation Week Mixer: Connect with researchers, industry and government to explore real-world innovation emerging from the University of Regina and hear insights on scaling innovation from Scott McGillivray (iQmetrix).

Explore the full schedule, learn more about featured events and register to take part at innovationweeksk.ca.

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