Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Burhan Gafoor, Permanent Representative of Singapore to the United Nations, at the Resumed 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly, 24 February 2025, New York
Mr President,
As a staunch supporter of international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, Singapore firmly believes that the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries – big or small – must be respected. The invasion of one country by another, under any pretext, cannot be justified.
2 It is for this reason that Singapore has always taken a clear, consistent and principled position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. For small states like Singapore, upholding international law and the UN Charter is a matter of existential importance.
3 Singapore is also deeply committed to the cause of securing peace and the peaceful settlement of disputes, in accordance with the principles of international law as enshrined in the UN Charter. We call on all parties involved in this conflict to negotiate in good faith and step up efforts to bring an end to the hostilities.
Mr President,
4 Singapore has voted in favour of the resolutions tabled by both Ukraine and the United States. It is our hope that the adoption of these resolutions will pave the way for a cessation of hostilities and create the foundation for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
5 I thank you very much for your attention.
