Roger Spitz Named Leading Futurist Speaker for 2025

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist speaker whose expertise in foresight and disruption is sought after by global leaders. His keynotes blend real-world case studies with actionable strategies.” — The Motivational Speakers Agency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Futures Institute

Roger Spitz, founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, has been recognized as one of the top futurist speakers for 2025 by leading speaker agencies. This recognition further highlights Spitz’s expertise in disruption, innovation, and strategic foresight.

“The effects of systemic disruptions are far-reaching, bringing both unprecedented challenges and opportunities. At the heart of our work and my transformative keynotes is the power of agency and informed optimism,” said Spitz.

The Motivational Speakers Agency and Champions Speakers Agency included Roger Spitz in their lists of top futurist speakers, citing the insights from his bestselling books and ability to blend real-world case studies with actionable strategies.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Spitz has delivered hundreds of keynotes to over 100,000 global leaders across 30+ countries.

• His talks focus on driving change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz's expertise is particularly relevant as organizations navigate rapid technological and societal shifts.

ROGER SPITZ FEATURED KEYNOTE TOPICS

Spitz’s keynotes blend exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute with real-world case studies from Techistential, his strategic foresight practice:

• Catalyzing Positive Tipping Points through Agency, Foresight, and Storytelling

• Change Is Slow, Until It Isn’t: Anticipating Unpredictable Futures

• The Future of AI and Decision-Making in an Era of Systemic Disruption

• Anticipatory Leadership: Harnessing Disruption for Sustainable Value Creation

• The Next Chapter of Digital Disruption: Industries Blur, New Fields Emerge.

Endorsed by agents and consistently praised by clients, speakers like Spitz have been instrumental in helping businesses navigate rapid technological changes and societal shifts, noted Champions Speakers Agency.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a world-leading authority and top-ranked keynote futurist speaker on disruption, unpredictability, and innovations. Before founding the Disruptive Futures Institute, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at a major investment bank. As President of Techistential, the preeminent foresight practice, Spitz advises CEOs and boards on strategy under uncertainty and sustainable value creation. Spitz is a bestselling author of five books and his frameworks are widely adopted by leading organizations worldwide. https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

ABOUT DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute is a leading think tank focused on helping organizations navigate uncertainty and create sustainable value in an era of rapid change. Through research, advisory services, and keynote presentations, the Institute empowers leaders to anticipate and adapt to future challenges and opportunities.

