Alvaka’s Ransom Recovery Resources Now Available to Ingram Micro’s U.S. Channel Partners

As ransomware attacks surge in 2025, Alvaka and Ingram Micro help educate and enable channel partners with better cyber practices and remediation solutions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvaka, a global provider of ransomware remediation solutions, today announced a strategic professional services alliance with global technology distributor and B2B platform company Ingram Micro to help keep channel partners and their customers more informed and ready to respond in the aftermath of a ransomware attack.As part of the new engagement program, Alvaka will offer Ingram Micro channel partners and their clients in the U.S. prioritized access to its proven remediation and recovery services to help them when and if they are impacted by the current relentless run of ransomware attacks across multiple sectors.Alvaka has seen ransomware attacks climb steadily since fall of last year, and cases surged in the first several weeks of 2025 compared to 2024.“The increase in ransomware attacks is putting channel partners nationwide on high alert to find more ways to enhance their cybersecurity measures and better protect against and improve upon their response strategies in an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Adam Bellows, U.S. Executive Director, Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. “This new relationship with Alvaka will help empower our customers with a direct line to the emergency response services they need when they need them.”History shows ransomware attacks can cause crippling business disruption. According to Sophos’ 2024 “State of Ransomware Report,” the average ransom payment in 2024 rose to $2 million, up from $400,000 is 2023. Cyber Security Ventures estimates damages from ransomware will rise to $265 billion by 2031, with recovery costs reaching $4.54 million per incident by 2035.According to Alvaka’s remediation team, the more businesses pay, the more attackers are incentivized—making it even harder for today’s channel partners to proactively and reactively protect and serve their clients.“Having a reputable remediation team at the ready is a critical safeguard you never want to need but simply can’t afford to be without in today’s digital world,” said Patrick O’Dell, director of sales, professional services at Ingram Micro. “This strategic alliance between Ingram Micro and Alvaka will help better position our mutual customers to protect themselves and their clients better now and in the future against the relentless stream of ransomware attacks happening around the world.”As a top-rated ransomware recovery firm, Alvaka successfully completes hundreds of ransomware remediation projects for organizations across multiple industries—from SMBs to global enterprises—each year. Highly trusted by digital forensics vendors, law firms, and multi-national cyber liability insurance firms, Alvaka has helped governments, law enforcement agencies, legal firms, educational institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and more recover from ransomware attacks—minimizing downtime and reducing financial losses. As pioneers and thought leaders in the ransomware remediation field, Alvaka is a trusted partner for businesses seeking swift and comprehensive recovery."We are thrilled to be working with Ingram Micro and honored to offer our proven remediation services to and through its channel partner ecosystem," said Kevin McDonald, COO and CISO at Alvaka. "This new alliance aligns perfectly with our mission to help remediate and eradicate ransomware. Working together with Ingram Micro, we are educating and enabling channel partners with the knowledge and critical support services they desperately need and too often don’t have during and after ransomware events.”Alvaka services work to:• Shorten Recovery Time: Alvaka's advanced recovery methodologies and technologies enable faster incident response, reducing downtime by as much as 5 days to minimize business disruption.• Reduce Damage: Alvaka's expertise mitigates the impact of ransomware attacks, including data loss, financial losses, and reputational damage.The Alvaka team also helps channel partners to strengthen relationships with their clients by demonstrating additional value around business continuity and ransom recovery.“As a long-trusted industry peer and one of the top three ransomware recovery firms, Alvaka helps organizations quickly and successfully recover from ransomware attacks and retain their clients during and after these highly volatile cyber events,” said Oli Thordarson, founder and CEO of Alvaka. “With Ingram Micro's extensive reach, community leadership, and cybersecurity market expertise, we will be able to help more businesses with the support they desperately need to recover from and ready for these devastating attacks.”About AlvakaFounded in 1982, Alvaka is a leading provider of ransomware recovery and cybersecurity solutions. Staffed with the talented teams and powerful ransomware recovery tools, Alvaka’s expertise, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to customer success are recognized by the top cyber liability insurers and breach counsels. Alvaka makes MSPs, IT integrators, IT consultants, and IT vendors the right technology partner for fast and effective ransomware recovery.

