Bridging Rural America’s Digital Divide Through 5G

Gary Sumihiro a Member of the Board of Directors of EUCAST Global Shares how Expanding 5G in Rural America is Crucial to Bridging the Digital Divide

Millions of Americans in rural areas still lack access to high-speed internet...Reliable internet access is essential for any business to compete in today's global economy." — Gary Sumihiro

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The transformative potential of 5G in bridging the digital divide and driving economic growth in rural America can enhance economic opportunities, improve healthcare, modernize agriculture, and strengthen emergency response. In the statement below, Gary Sumihiro of EUCAST Global stresses that challenges such as infrastructure costs and regulatory hurdles must be addressed through public-private collaboration and innovative solutions, like the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, to fully unlock the benefits of 5G for underserved rural communities:"As America becomes increasingly dependent on data, the expansion of 5G networks has transformed urban centers, enhancing everything from smart city infrastructure to ultra-fast mobile connectivity. Yet, the real game-changer for 5G lies in rural America, which makes up 97% of the country’s landmass and is home to more than 80 million people. Connectivity gaps have long hindered economic development, education, healthcare, and emergency services in these communities. By delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and greater network capacity, 5G has the potential to bridge the digital divide and unlock new opportunities for underserved rural areas.Millions of Americans in rural areas still lack access to high-speed internet. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), many rural households suffer from slow or non-existent connectivity. This “digital divide” limits economic growth, restricts access to essential services, and leaves rural communities at a disadvantage. Traditional broadband infrastructure has struggled to reach remote locations due to cost and geographic challenges. However, 5G offers a more efficient and scalable solution, allowing rural America to participate fully in the digital economy.Reliable internet access is essential for any business to compete in today’s global economy. With 5G, rural businesses can leverage cloud computing, e-commerce platforms, and real-time data transfers to improve efficiency and competitiveness. High-speed connectivity can also attract advanced manufacturing, precision agriculture, and logistics industries that might otherwise overlook rural locations.One of the most significant benefits of 5G in rural America is its potential to revolutionize healthcare. Many rural communities face a shortage of medical professionals, forcing residents to travel long distances for care. With 5G-powered telemedicine, doctors can conduct virtual consultations, monitor patients remotely, and even perform real-time diagnostics. Immediate access to specialists can save lives and reduce the need for costly emergency visits.5G can dramatically improve agricultural efficiency by enabling smart farming technologies. Precision agriculture relies on real-time data from sensors, drones, and AI to monitor soil health, weather conditions, and crop growth. The high-speed connectivity of 5G allows farmers to make data-driven decisions that optimize yields, reduce waste, and enhance sustainability.Limited broadband access has been a significant barrier to online learning in rural areas. For example, in parts of Kentucky, over 30% of students lack high-speed internet and must rely on coffee shops for remote learning. With 5G, students in rural locations can access digital resources, virtual classrooms, and interactive learning tools. Additionally, workforce training programs can use 5G to offer virtual apprenticeships and job-skilling courses, helping rural residents prepare for high-tech careers.Natural disasters such as wildfires and floods disproportionately impact rural communities. In areas where first responders cover vast distances, 5G can significantly improve emergency response times. Enhanced connectivity enables real-time data sharing, drone-assisted search-and-rescue operations, and better disaster preparedness strategies, ensuring that rural communities are safer and more resilient.While the benefits of 5G in rural America are clear, several challenges must be addressed to ensure widespread deployment. Telecom providers face difficulties in justifying the return on investment (ROI) for infrastructure in sparsely populated areas. Regulatory hurdles, government coordination, and industry favoritism further complicate deployment efforts. Policymakers must work collaboratively with telecom companies, local governments, and rural communities to expedite 5G rollout in underserved regions. Companies like EUCAST Global (where I serve on the Board of Directors) are stepping in to provide the infrastructure and expertise necessary to make rural 5G expansion a reality. EUCAST specializes in 4G LTE and 5G wireless telecommunication solutions that help underserved communities access reliable, high-speed internet. By developing portable and scalable network solutions, EUCAST addresses the infrastructure challenges that have historically delayed rural connectivity efforts. This technology, which includes compact base stations capable of operating in remote locations, ensures that communities, businesses, and first responders remain connected, even in the event of service interruptions. Collaborations with various municipalities are highlighting the potential for public-private initiatives to drive digital inclusion efforts forward.To accelerate rural 5G deployment, innovative approaches should be considered. One promising solution is leveraging the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, which offers a more cost-effective and faster alternative to traditional carrier cell towers. Policymakers must prioritize rural connectivity, recognizing that closing the digital divide is not just a matter of convenience—it is essential for economic growth, social equity, and national competitiveness.The 80 million Americans living in rural communities should not be left behind. By investing in 5G infrastructure, the U.S. can ensure that rural America thrives in the digital era, creating new economic opportunities, improving quality of life, and strengthening the nation as a whole."###About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit www.eucastglobal.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

