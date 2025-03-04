NEW TRACK BY ELLEE VEN and RAPPER PRODÉJE TAKES LISTENERS ON A HYPNOTIC JOURNEY OF LOVE, LOSS, AND LIVING ON THE EDGE

ellee ven star logo

The new single, "Highway Hypnosis" by singer/songwriter ellee ven and rapper Prodéje is a mesmerizing blend of emotion and rhythm that hits full throttle.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently released album, "I Know So" by East Village, New York artist ellee ven featuring West Coast rapper Prodéje has been exciting music fans with its powerful and emotional tracks. One song in particular, titled "Highway Hypnosis", has caught the attention of listeners with its raw and relatable lyrics. ellee ven's song illuminates the self-destructive extremes that are awakened by resentment and betrayal.

The collaboration between ellee ven and Prodéje on "Highway Hypnosis" is a perfect blend of their unique styles, creating a hauntingly beautiful track that delves into the complexities of relationships. The song tells the story of hurt people hypnotized by pain and anger, unable to avoid a foreseeable action they are bound to regret. The lyrics, "Collars popped up. We went zero to sixty. Teary eyed. Changing lanes. Nothing lost. Nothing changed," capture the imagery of racing down the highway, emotions running high. Despite the intensity of the moment—the adrenaline, the tears—nothing truly changes other than the external havoc that’s unleashed.

"Highway Hypnosis" is a testament to the creative talent and seamless chemistry between ellee ven and Prodéje, and a promising preview of what's to come from future collaborations. In the newly released rockumentary, A Week of What I Live For, fans are treated to exclusive interviews that explore the deep connection and unwavering commitment these two artists share for their creative journey.

In the rockumentary, Prodéje shares how working with ellee ven expanded his creative horizons. In one of the interviews, Prodéje comments, "ellee (ven) set the bar even higher. There are absolutely no limits to where Hip Hop can take you.” Moreover, the members of ellee ven's band, The Groovalution, are united in their conviction to transcend the constraints of industry labels and genres, striving instead for a boundless and authentic artistic expression.

ellee ven brings her A-game to her latest album. Not only "Highway Hypnosis" but powerful tracks by ellee ven and Prodéje including, "So Calm" and "Meaning Making Machines" are laced with touching lyrics and emotive delivery. Prodéje, a veteran rapper and member of the Los Angeles based rap group South Central Cartel, adds his signature flow and clever wordplay to the tracks, elevating the album to new heights. Together, they create a powerful and thought-provoking music that is sure to resonate with listeners.

Shake things up with the soundtrack of ellee ven and The Groovalution on YouTube and all major streaming platforms.

