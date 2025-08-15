ellee ven and The Groovalution Headline Lexington’s 250th Jubilee at Greyline Station

Radio Lex Jubilee Percussionist Terral Santiel A Movement That's Not A Movement

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Lexington celebrates 250 years of history and cultural evolution, it also welcomes a year of city-wide celebration. This milestone year also marks a decade of Radio Lex amplifying Lexington’s diverse voices. It’s a station that ensures access to reliable news and information crafted by trusted members of the community.

As part of this year’s celebration, ellee ven and The Groovalution will headline. Known for her signature blend of sound, style, and spirit, ellee ven will be joined by legendary percussionist Terral Santiel.

ellee ven has built a creative world where individuality is not only encouraged but essential. Her sound—genre-fluid and unapologetically diverse—pairs seamlessly with a vibrant visual identity and a curated aesthetic that reflects a global, forward-thinking sensibility. Her brand is not a movement; it’s an invitation to create one’s own.

Her lifestyle brand, The Groovalution, is what she calls a movement that’s not a movement. It’s rooted in the belief that the only true way forward is through intentional self-investment.

In a world defined by noise, her voice remains distinct: believe in yourself, and everything else will follow.

Join us as we honor Lexington’s past, celebrate its present, and look ahead highlighting creativity and community. The jubilee is an all-ages, all-day event taking place on September 13th at Greyline Station with ellee ven and the Groovalution performing at 5pm.



