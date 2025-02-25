Infocepts Explores AI’s Role in the Rx-to-OTC Transition in Healthcare

Fady Boctor, President and CCO of Petros Pharmaceuticals, discusses how AI reshapes the pharmaceutical industry and empowers consumers to take control.

It’s a great time to be in healthcare if you’re willing to innovate.” — Fady Boctor, President of Petros Pharmaceuticals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if scheduling a doctor’s visit was as simple as opening an app? What if consumers had the tools to make informed health decisions without waiting weeks for an appointment? In the latest episode of The Intelligent Leader podcast, podcast host and CEO of Infocepts Shashank Garg sits down with Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Petros Pharmaceuticals, to discuss how AI and digital transformation are redefining the healthcare landscape.Boctor, a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, explains that the industry is evolving faster than ever, shifting power into the hands of the consumer. His warnings on AI usage echo those that Infocepts has preached since the advent of AI, most notably that “AI is only as good as the data you feed it.” While AI in healthcare has significant potential, human oversight remains essential to ensuring that models remain unbiased and deliver meaningful benefits to consumers, and in healthcare, the stakes are far higher than they are for many other industries.The conversation explores how self-service platforms and AI implementations are transforming traditional healthcare experiences by allowing consumers to make more informed choices about their wellness. Boctor draws parallels between healthcare and other industries such as retail and technology, demonstrating how lessons from these sectors can be applied to pharmaceutical innovation. By leveraging AI-powered customer service solutions, for example, companies can streamline change management processes in healthcare, making services more efficient and consumer-friendly. Combining the insights gathered here with advanced data analytics solutions and a working data governance strategy , healthcare providers are capable of providing a higher level of personalized care than ever before.Regulatory agencies, traditionally seen as barriers to progress, are also evolving. The discussion highlights how the FDA is now fostering innovation, creating an environment that encourages companies like Petros Pharmaceuticals to develop new, accessible healthcare solutions. Boctor sees this shift as a major opportunity, stating, “It’s a great time to be in healthcare if you’re willing to innovate.”At the heart of this discussion is the broader cultural shift toward consumer empowerment. With greater access to healthcare data and self-care tools, individuals are becoming more proactive in managing their wellness. Boctor believes that this shift will lead to improved health outcomes, asserting, “The more we empower consumers, the better their health outcomes will be.”This episode of The Intelligent Leader is a must-listen for industry professionals, technology enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the future of healthcare. The conversation offers fresh insights into how AI, regulatory changes, and consumer-driven innovation are shaping the pharmaceutical industry.To listen to the full episode and explore how Fady Boctor and his team at Petros Pharmaceuticals are driving change in healthcare, visit: https://www.infocepts.ai/blog/how-ai-is-powering-the-rx-to-otc-transition-in-healthcare/ About InfoceptsInfocepts is a global provider of Data & AI solutions , enabling organizations to effectively leverage data, AI, generative AI, and analytics to drive business outcomes. With over 20 years of experience, Infocepts partners with enterprises across industries to facilitate data-driven decision-making.

