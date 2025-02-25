MPD Makes Arrest in Near Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Northeast.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a residential building in the 3700 block of Jamison Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, MPD detectives from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Investigations Unit (NIBIN) in conjunction with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a DC Superior arrest warrant for 26-year-old Keshaun Farmer of Northeast, DC. Farmer was charged with Assault with the Intent to Kill while Armed.

CCN: 25024204

