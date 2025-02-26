Global One Media Group Acquires StockTA.com, Expanding Its Authority in Investor Education and Market Analytics

Founded in 1999, StockTA.com has been a trusted go-to platform for real-time technical stock analysis, trend predictions, and market insights.

SINGAPORE, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“Global One Media” or the “Company”), a leading investor-focused digital marketing group, is proud to announce its acquisition of StockTA.com , a trusted online platform that has been providing in-depth technical stock analysis and financial insights since 1999. This strategic move reinforces Global One Media’s position as a leading network for investors, complementing its existing Stocks To Watch and investorTV platforms with enhanced market intelligence, cutting-edge financial analysis tools, and premium investment content.For over 25 years, StockTA.com has been a go-to resource for stock enthusiasts, traders, investors, and financial professionals, offering real-time technical analysis, stock trend predictions, and actionable market insights. With over 30,000 active users and thousands of technical analyses processed weekly, the platform is a vital tool for traders. Now under the Global One Media Group umbrella, StockTA.com will undergo strategic enhancements to its user experience, technological infrastructure, marketing capabilities, and content distribution—while staying committed to delivering accurate and timely market analysis.Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome StockTA.com to the Global One Media Group, adding a trusted market analysis tool to our portfolio while bringing thousands of stock enthusiasts into our growing investment community. StockTA.com has built a strong reputation as a go-to platform for market insights, and we are excited to amplify its reach through our expertise in media, content creation, and digital engagement. By integrating StockTA.com into our expanding ecosystem—including 'Stocks To Watch' and 'investorTV'—we are strengthening our ability to connect with investors through innovative, data-driven platforms while reinforcing our commitment to investor education."Kevin Steuer, Managing Partner of StockTA.com, will continue to play a key role in the platform’s growth, working closely with Global One Media to expand its offerings and enhance the experience for stock enthusiasts. "When I relaunched StockTA.com, I had a list of podcasts I wanted to be featured on, and Global One Media’s 'Stocks To Watch' was at the top. In December, I had the opportunity to be a guest, and the experience was fantastic—the team was professional, welcoming, and incredibly supportive, especially as I was new to podcasting. At the time, I wasn’t actively seeking partners, but after several conversations with Bastien and his team, it became clear that this collaboration was the right fit. Global One Media brings deep industry expertise, a highly skilled team, and a bold vision for the future. They also have exciting plans to grow StockTA.com, and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish together."The integration of StockTA.com into Global One Media’s portfolio marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive, data-driven ecosystem for investors. StockTA.com now joins Global One Media’s expanding network of financial media properties, including:• Stocks To Watch – A rapidly growing financial media brand delivering market insights across YouTube, Spotify, and TikTok.• investorTV – A premier platform featuring live panel discussions with industry experts, with all sessions available for on-demand viewing on YouTube.Through this strategic expansion, Global One Media is strengthening its commitment to providing cutting-edge financial insights and investor education to a global audience. By integrating StockTA.com, the company is enhancing its ecosystem with deeper market coverage, advanced analytical tools, and actionable investment insights, empowering investors worldwide.For more information about this acquisition or to explore StockTA.com’s offerings under Global One Media Group, visit www.globalonemedia.com or contact us at info@globalonemedia.com.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About StockTA.comFounded in 1999, StockTA.com has been a trusted go-to platform for real-time technical stock analysis, trend predictions, and market insights. With its user-friendly interface and powerful analytical tools, StockTA.com empowers investors to make informed, data-driven decisions in the stock market. www.stockta.com

