March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in Walnut Creek

In the photo: Mayor Cindy Darling and Gary LaMusga

WALNUT CREEK , CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Walnut Creek has proclaimed March 3-9, 2025, as Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for couples to learn more about working together to divorce with dignity and respect through the no court Collaborative Divorce process.In proclaiming it Divorce With Respect Week in Walnut Creek, the proclamation encouraged Walnut Creek residents to get the community support they need as they navigate difficult moments in their lives.During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals across California will be offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich has grown into a national effort to educate people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.“We’re very proud and grateful that the city has recognized us and declared it Divorce With Respect Weekhere,” said Gary LaMusga, financial professional and participant in Divorce With Respect Week. “This initiative is important, to let couples or families know that there is an alternative to litigation and the messy court battles.”Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a professional near you.

