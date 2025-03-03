Dr. Frederic Luskin and Lyndon Harris Launch 'The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook,' AVAILABLE NOW

Dr. Frederic Luskin Lyndon Harris

The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook is a profound new way to get help with addiction and embark on the transformative journey of life-long recovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned forgiveness expert Dr. Frederic Luskin and leading recovery advocate Lyndon Harris have teamed up to create The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook, now available for purchase on Amazon. This essential workbook supports individuals grappling with addiction by integrating Dr. Luskin’s decades of research on emotional healing with Harris’ practical experience in recovery support. Readers will find practical tools, reflective exercises, and evidence-based strategies to help break free from destructive patterns, cultivate self-compassion, and rebuild their lives with purpose.

To purchase The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook, click here: https://bit.ly/3D7gKC2

“We designed this workbook as a companion for anyone on the journey to recovery,” says Dr. Luskin. “By addressing both the emotional and behavioral aspects of addiction, we hope to empower people to find lasting transformation.”

Dr. Luskin, an expert in understanding how grudges impact addiction and recovery, has shared insights from his patients on NPR’s The Hidden Brain, where he discussed the story of Debbie, who was caught in a cycle of betrayal by her serially unfaithful husband. Her experience highlights how unresolved emotional pain can overshadow other aspects of life and hinder personal growth.

Harris emphasizes the holistic nature of healing: “Healing is a process that requires practical steps and deeply personal work. This workbook serves as a guide to help people navigate the ups and downs of recovery with greater clarity and hope.”

In January, Harris completed the latest teaching trials for the workbook, focusing on self-forgiveness in partnership with Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) Upstate. The training sessions took place in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson, SC, with 35 participants contributing to the study.

Dr. Frederic Luskin is a co-founder and a Project Coordinator from the Stanford Forgiveness Projects and the Department Chair of Clinical Psychology at Sofia University. He teaches Positive Psychology, Forgiveness, Meditation, and Wellness at Stanford and co-founded the Life Works and Wellness Education programs at Stanford Medicine Health and Human Performance. As a leading expert on forgiveness and the best-selling author of Forgive for Good and Forgive for Love, his research highlights forgiveness's profound mental and physical health benefits, impacting trauma survivors worldwide, including those affected by 9/11 and political violence.

Lyndon Harris, a former priest, began his journey to understanding forgiveness at Ground Zero on September 11, 2001, where he led efforts to support thousands of first responders and their families. His work has been extensively covered in major publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Time Magazine. It is featured in the PBS documentary The Power of Forgiveness. Harris has since become a global advocate for forgiveness, sharing his message in Rwanda, India, Lebanon, Israel, Northern Ireland, South Africa, and across the U.S.

The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook aims to guide individuals through the complexities of recovery, offering valuable insights and support on their journey to healing. For more information and to purchase the workbook, follow this link: The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook.

Follow Forgive for Recovery on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/866360625470412/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=882931210480020

Check Forgive for Recovery out on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/forgiveforrecovery/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.