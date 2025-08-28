Lori Briley Fairchild, Popular Author, Announces Exciting Lineup of Fall Book Signing Events Across Missouri and Kansas

L.D. Fairchild

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Lori Briley Fairchild is bringing her beloved stories to life this fall with a busy schedule of book signing events throughout Missouri and beyond. From children’s fairs to mystery-themed festivals and holiday marts, readers of all ages will have the chance to meet Fairchild, discover her books, and connect with her characters.

Explore the world of Fairchild’s books, order a copy today at: https://www.ldfairchildauthor.com/shop

“I love doing events and meeting readers. There's nothing better than seeing someone's face light up when they realize you write something that fits their interests!” said Fairchild. “Writing is often a solitary endeavor. Live events give me the chance to interact with people and introduce them to the world of Palumbra and the antics of Buddy and Panda.”

Upcoming Fall Appearances

1. Back-to-School Children’s Book Fair

Date: Saturday, August 31

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: Bliss Books & Wine, 3502 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111

Join the inaugural children’s book fair featuring raffles, prizes, crafts, kid-friendly treats, and the chance to meet amazing local authors.

2. Get a Clue – Murder Mystery Book Fair

Date: Saturday, September 6

Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: KARMA Community Market, 1117 W Main St, Blue Springs, MO

Step into a live-action mystery and meet 11 Kansas City–area mystery and thriller authors while solving the case of Penelope Page. The first 100 attendees receive clue cards.

3. 48th Annual Liberty Fall Festival

Dates: September 26–28

Location: Historic Downtown Liberty, MO

Three days of shopping, food, live entertainment, carnival fun, and local authors.

4. Strutt With Your Mutt

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 7:30–10:30 a.m.

Location: 63rd & Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO

Celebrate with thousands of dogs and their people in this beloved charity walk/run. Fairchild will donate one dollar from every book sale to Wayside Waifs to help pets and people in need.

5. Books by the Arch

Date: Saturday, October 11

Time: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch, 2 South 4th Street, St. Louis, MO

A special author showcase event in the heart of St. Louis.

6. Indie Author Showcase at Trailhead Books

Date: Saturday, October 18

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Location: 10009 E. 63rd St., Raytown, MO 64133

A chance to connect with Kansas City indie authors at this cozy, independent bookstore.

7. Olathe Northwest High School FCCLA Holiday Mart

Date: Saturday, December 6

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd, Olathe, KS 66061

A festive holiday shopping event supporting Olathe Northwest’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America group.

8. Heritage Holiday Mart

Dates: December 12–13

Location: Heritage Middle School, Liberty, MO

With over 100 vendors, this beloved holiday tradition is the ideal spot to shop local and discover unique gifts.

For fans of dystopian worlds, children’s stories, and local literature, these events offer an opportunity to discover Fairchild’s imaginative worlds and meet the author behind them.

“I love connecting with readers face-to-face, it turns a story on the page into a shared experience,” says Fairchild. “Join me at one of my upcoming book events for a chance to chat, discover the worlds I’ve created, and take home a signed copy made just for you.”

About Lori Briley Fairchild

Lori Briley Fairchild is a Kansas City-based author whose books transport readers into imaginative worlds filled with adventure, heart, and humor. Whether writing for young readers or mystery lovers, Fairchild’s stories continue to inspire and entertain.

Lori Briley Fairchild is available for interviews.

For more information about Fairchild, click here: https://www.ldfairchildauthor.com/

