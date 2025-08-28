Celebrity Dentist Dr. Jay Grossman Confronts a Growing Dental Problem: Ozempic Teeth

Dr. Jay Grossman Concierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity dentist Dr. Jay Grossman, known for his pioneering work in cosmetic and restorative dentistry, is raising the alarm about a troubling new phenomenon now widely referred to as “Ozempic teeth.” The phrase has entered popular culture to describe a troubling set of oral health problems increasingly reported by patients using semaglutide-based medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Much like the well-documented “meth mouth” associated with methamphetamine users, Ozempic teeth represents a broad cluster of issues that include chronic dry mouth, heightened tooth sensitivity, cavities, gum irritation, enamel erosion, and, in some cases, actual loosening of teeth. With millions of Americans now prescribed these medications for weight loss and diabetes management, dentists nationwide are beginning to see the oral side effects firsthand.

“My colleagues and I are witnessing a concerning rise in complaints tied directly to semaglutide,” said Dr. Grossman. “The common thread is the reduction of saliva production, which may occur either by altering the function of salivary glands or by reducing the sensation of thirst. Saliva is not just ‘spit’—it is a vital natural defense that helps wash away bacteria, neutralize acid, and protect enamel. When saliva production drops, the risk of serious dental issues climbs dramatically.”

Dr. Grossman emphasizes that patients should not discontinue their medications without consulting their physician, as the weight loss and metabolic benefits can be significant. Instead, he urges individuals to be proactive in protecting their oral health while taking semaglutide. Recommended strategies include:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water consistently throughout the day, aiming for approximately 3 liters (100 fluid ounces or 13 cups).

Protect Enamel: Use fluoride toothpaste and rinses daily. For those uncomfortable with fluoride, Dr. Grossman co-founded a calcium-based toothpaste alternative, designed to strengthen and remineralize enamel naturally.

Schedule Dental Checkups: Regular professional cleanings and checkups can help identify and manage early signs of enamel damage or decay before they worsen.

Be Aware of Symptoms: Sensitivity, dryness, or gum irritation should not be ignored. Early intervention is key.

“As Ozempic use continues to rise, this is an important moment to remind patients and practitioners alike that oral health is inseparable from overall health,” Grossman concluded.

For more information on protective solutions, visit: https://tinyurl.com/Grind-HNT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.