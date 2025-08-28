Team Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty Presents an Architectural Masterpiece in Studio City: Open House Sunday, August 31, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at 3631 Sunswept Drive, perched above the coveted Silver Triangle, this one-of-a-kind modern residence designed by acclaimed architect Jon Brouse, AIA, is now on the market. Exclusively listed by Team Sorrentino, the property presents discerning buyers with a rare opportunity to own a dramatic architectural gem that blends striking design with panoramic views stretching across Studio City, the Hollywood Hills, and beyond.

Click here to view the listing: https://www.rodeore.com/residential/crm/1128372922/3631-sunswept-drive-studio-city-ca-91604

“Properties like this rarely become available,” says Lisa Sorrentino of Team Sorrentino. “From the architecture to the views, every detail is designed for buyers who want something truly extraordinary.”

Spanning 2,800 square feet of total living space, the residence comprises a 2,200 sq. ft. main house with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, along with a 600 sq. ft. detached ADU featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home is defined by soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, creating the ultimate setting for elevated entertaining and modern California living.

The detached ADU offers exceptional flexibility as a private guest retreat, creative studio, or income-generating rental, making the property as functional as it is striking.

Perched south of Ventura Boulevard, the home commands panoramic views from sunrise to sunset over Studio City, the Hollywood Hills, and beyond, offering a truly dramatic backdrop for daily life.

Open House Information

An exclusive open house will be hosted on Sunday, August 31, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., providing prospective buyers with the opportunity to experience this architectural showpiece firsthand.

Property Highlights

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms in the 2,200 sq. ft. main house

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the 600 sq. ft. detached ADU

Total living space: 2,800 sq. ft.

Soaring ceilings and dramatic architectural details

Expansive walls of glass with seamless indoor-outdoor design

Panoramic sunrise-to-sunset views over Studio City, the Hollywood Hills, and beyond

This modern architectural retreat represents a rare opportunity to own a statement residence in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods.

Listing Agents

This property is proudly listed by Team Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty.

Lisa Sorrentino – 818-355-4751

Jonny Sorrentino – 818-451-5818

